If you want to know why state Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, is still treated as a credible candidate for statewide office, look no further than his former top political adversary, Gov. Tate Reeves.
The bromance between these two brings to mind several political cliches while at the same time illustrating the pettiness of the governor's continued quest to punish those he perceives as standing in his way politically — in this case, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.
If McDaniel was the powerhouse so many claim him to be, his campaign would be far more competent. So would have been his last forays for office. McDaniel caught lightning in a bottle in 2014, pushing the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran to the limit in a Republican primary challenge. But he threw all that political capital away with an insanely run campaign and a pointless legal election challenge. Since then, McDaniel has become politically irrelevant everywhere but on Facebook.
Nevertheless, here we are in 2023 with McDaniel trying to resurrect his political fortunes with the aid of the man he once viciously and regularly derided.
R.J. MATSON: At The Biden Trump 2024 Starting Line
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
Strange bedfellow
Compared to McDaniel, Reeves and Hosemann share a more common political background. Like Hosemann today, when Reeves was first elected lieutenant governor, he was seen as a strong leader of commonsense, conservative policy.
Then McDaniel rode the Tea Party wave to a near-win in the craziest election most have ever seen. Regardless of how damaged McDaniel came out of it, Reeves still feared what he would do next — mainly challenge him. So, Reeves used the power of his office to legislatively neuter McDaniel. The senator from the Great State of Jones was the epitome of being backbenched and, as a result, became Reeves' loudest critic.
Enemy of my enemy
Four years ago, when Reeves faced a runoff for the GOP nomination against former Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, McDaniel endorsed his former political adversary. McDaniel had little to gain immediately. The most obvious was ensuring that Waller, a moderate, was not elected.
But there was also the idea of relevance. Had Waller won, it would have raised the profile of far-right candidate Robert Foster. Foster, who finished last in the 2019 three-way primary, was even farther right than McDaniel. Plus, Foster's disdain for Reeves was even more palpable than McDaniel's had been. And, due to that disdain, Foster endorsed Waller.
So, Reeves turned to McDaniel, the OG of contemporary far, far, far-right politics in Mississippi.
"No one has more reasons to be displeased with Tate Reeves than I do," McDaniel said in endorsing Reeves in 2019. "However, the race for governor isn't about personalities; it's about policy."
Now the two have a new shared political enemy.
Reeves and Hosemann butted heads with each other on several policy proposals — such as eliminating the income tax. In most cases, Hosemann won. Hosemann is also seen as open to some sort of Medicaid expansion — so long as it is done like in other conservative states with public-private partnerships that don't increase the cost to the state — which Reeves steadfastly opposes.
Basically, Reeves views Hosemann as a thorn in his side. Hosemann is too big of a personality, and Reeves doesn't like that.
Run scared or unopposed
There's an old saying in politics: There are only two ways to run for office — scared or unopposed. In Mississippi, there used to be a caveat: Unless you are running against Shawn O'Hara.
The late O'Hara ran for everything. If there was a statewide election, you could bet his name was on the ballot somewhere.
Were it not for Reeves, McDaniel would now be just shy of becoming the new O'Hara. McDaniel can't even get his campaign finance reports done correctly, double-counting hundreds of thousands of dollars twice over two different filings.
Yet Reeves continues to offer McDaniel support in subtle ways, this past weekend getting so bold as to say there is only one conservative candidate in that race. As Taylor Vance at Mississippi Today reported, the state Republican Party chairman had to get involved behind the scenes to calm tensions between Reeves and Hosemann.
The political intrigue would be entertaining if it wasn't so petty — and if there wasn't so much at stake. We need serious leadership in the lieutenant governor's office. While I doubt we're in danger of losing that, Reeves certainly isn't helping.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.