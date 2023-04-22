The legislative session just ended in Mississippi, and once again, Tate Reeves left working families behind and showed zero backbone to stand up for our rights as citizens.
Like everything you and I know about Tate Reeves, there’s always plenty of money and government positions for his buddies and campaign contributors, but there isn’t ever enough money to fully fund public education or our rural hospitals. If you are regular folks, then he doesn’t know you and couldn’t care less about you.
When our hospitals are struggling to give Mississippians the care they deserve, and they ask for help, all they get is a cheap band-aid. If Tate Reeves had it his way and his proposed budget became law, hospitals wouldn’t be even getting any money to help them keep the lights on. Tate Reeves’ number one priority is and always has been himself.
When our right to vote through the initiative process was taken away, it should have been a priority of Tate Reeves and this Legislature to restore our right to petition as soon as possible. He did nothing. But the status quo gives Tate Reeves and his lobbyist pals more power — so they dragged their feet instead of working quickly to restore our right to petition our own government and vote on issues we care about.
The voices of working folks in this state aren’t being heard in Jackson. While Tate Reeves may sleep comfortably in a mansion we pay for surrounded by the piles of lobbyist cash that have poured into his campaign, working families are worried about how to put food on the table, that their hospital might close, and that their kids’ futures may be best if they move outside our state.
As Public Service Commissioner, I opposed the Kemper Power Plant when they wanted to raise power bills and fleece your family. Taking on powerful special interests takes guts, and when you elect me as your governor, I’ll wake up every single day and fight for working families. Right now, we have a governor who picks up his pom poms and cheers on giant corporations every chance he gets, and Mississippians are paying the price.
It’s time we change that. On day one, I’ll take action to extend Medicaid so over 220,000 working Mississippians get access to healthcare and keep our hospitals open, improve public education so our kids stay in Mississippi, and restore the ballot initiative process so every Mississippian can have their voice heard. I will propose a historic ethics reform package that sends a message to the powerful lobbyists that we are going to, in the words of that old Willie Nelson song, “Turn out the lights, the party is over.”
We’re going to return state government to where it belongs — the people’s hands. Our state can do much better, and we will together.
