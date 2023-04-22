The legislative session just ended in Mississippi, and once again, Tate Reeves left working families behind and showed zero backbone to stand up for our rights as citizens.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Brandon Presley

Presley

Newsletters

BRANDON PRESLEY is the Public Service Commissioner for the Northern District. He is also the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor against incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves.

Recommended for you