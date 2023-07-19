As President Biden reflects on his administration’s record, his White House spokesmen are working overtime to rehabilitate his economic message. They have seized the term “Bidenomics” and are attempting to define it in a positive light.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

