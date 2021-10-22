The other day at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we read through a 1999 oral history interview with the Rev. Robert Jamison, conducted by former Daily Journal reporter Lena Mitchell. What grand surprises reviewing this oral history revealed to us of events we had forgotten!
Jamison talked about various topics, but we were struck by how he became the driving force behind the local NAACP chapter here. At about the same time, according to this transcript of the interview, Jamison decided to run for Ward 4 alderman — the first African-American to run for a city office.
This occurred around 1964-65 and before passage of the Voting Rights Act, and back when Tupelo had a board of aldermen instead of a city council.
Jamison said he looked around and saw that nobody from the Black community had sought office. He also noticed that no organizations existed in Tupelo to help Black people achieve equality. So, the pastor began meeting with various groups of men to help organize the NAACP locally.
In addition, an event involving a George Washington Carver High School graduate pushed him a little more to see the organization have a chapter in Tupelo. A teacher at Carver, when he heard the news of the Jackson State shootings, organized children to march from Carver “down the streets of Tupelo.”
The incidents leading to that shooting began about 9:30 p.m. on May 24, 1970, on the campus of Jackson State University, where Gloria Mayhorn, now Gloria Mayhorn Hayes, lived and majored in Exceptional Children Education. She also performed as a Jackson State Tiger cheerleader.
Gloria’s parents, Ulysses Simpson Mayhorn and Ruth Evelyn Staggs Mayhorn, lived in Spartanburg, S.C., when they had Gloria in September 1950. By December, they moved to Tupelo.
Gloria went to school all 12 years at Carver, where she earned honor student status and cheered for the Carver Blue Devils. Lane Chapel C.M.E. Church provided her a spiritual home.
In 1968, right after graduation, Gloria moved to the dorms at JSU.
On that spring evening in 1970, students on the JSU campus gathered in a sympathy protest for Alison Krause, Sandra Scheuer, Jeffrey Glenn Miller and William K. Schroeder — four Kent State University students killed by Ohio National Guardsmen during an anti-war protest on that campus nearly two weeks earlier.
The JSU students also reacted to unfounded rumors that Fayette Mayor Charles Evers and his wife had been assassinated and began to protest more. Several motorists traveling Lynch Street, which joined West Jackson and downtown, reported students throwing rocks at their vehicles. Students set fires on campus and flipped a dump truck on a construction site.
Jackson firefighters responded to the fires and called on the city police to back them up.
Seventy-five Jackson Police and Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol officers responded. Media reports from the time claim the officers had armed themselves with carbines, service revolvers and submachine guns as they barricaded Lynch Street and a 30-block area around the JSU campus. Mississippi National Guardsmen provided backup on armored personnel carriers in the cordoned off area.
Students backed up to the front of the Alexander Center, a women’s dorm at the time. Media reports had the students shouting obscenities and throwing bricks at the officers. As the officers pushed forward, a report states someone dropped a bottle on the asphalt. An officer fell after a thrown object hit him.
Officers claimed someone fired from the third-floor window. The officers returned a volley at about 12:05 a.m., May 15. The students scrambled to escape, some attempted to push their ways through a glass door to the dorm. Buckshot and bullets wounded Gloria and 11 others: Fonzie Coleman, Redd Wilson Jr., Leroy Kenter, Vernon Steve Weakley, Patricia Ann Sanders, Willie Woodard, Andrea Reese, Stella Spinks, Climmie Johnson, Tuwaine Davis and Lonzie Thompson.
Junior pre-law major Phillip Lafayette Gibbs, 21, died of bullet wounds 50 feet east of the west side of the dorm. He left behind an 18-month-old son. A Jim Hill High School senior, James Earl Green, 17, stopped to watch the event as he walked home from his job at a local grocery. A shotgun blast caught Green in right side of his chest as he stood in front of B.F. Roberts Dining Hall. He died.
Gloria survived her wounds and returned to JSU to complete her degree in 1973. By that fall, she had taken a teaching job at Ackerman High School. Gov. William Waller sent her a certificate of appreciation for her work there in the community with children.
In 1976, Gloria married Adron Nash Hayes Jr., and they moved to Winston Salem, N.C., where she enjoyed 33 years in Winston Salem and Forsyth County schools. She also taught as an adjunct professor at Winston Salem State University.
Gloria preached the gospel at C.M.E. Connectional Church in Winston Salem, where she retired in 2007.