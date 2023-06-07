Today's AARP, formerly called the American Association of Retired Persons, is not a seniors advocacy group. It is a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that brings in money from the nation's largest health insurer: UnitedHealth.

Phil Kerpen

Phil Kerpen

Newsletters

PHIL KERPEN is the president of American Commitment and the author of “Democracy Denied.” Kerpen can be reached at phil@americancommitment.org.

Tags

Recommended for you