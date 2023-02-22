WASHINGTON – How people understand history largely depends on who writes it and from what perspective.
Calvin Coolidge, our 30th president, has received what might be called a raw deal from historians like Arthur Schlesinger Jr. and Henry Steele Commager, among others. They created a caricature of Coolidge that includes blaming him for the Great Depression, which began in 1929, the year after he left office. In fact, it was the policies of his successors, Herbert Hoover and Franklin Roosevelt that turned an economic downturn into a 10-year disaster.
A symposium at the Library of Congress on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Coolidge’s ascension to the presidency aims to change that perception. As a relative of the Coolidge family, I was among those invited to speak.
R.J. MATSON: Shoring Up Social Security and Medicare
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
GUY PARSONS: Chat GPT
By GUY PARSONS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: A Republican Democrat Valentine
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: The State of the Rose Garden
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: America The Super Bowl
By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: Spy Balloon Bungles
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Chinese Surveillance
By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Chinese Balloon
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
By RANDALL ENOS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Ground Hog and Super Bowl
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Campaign slogans for Chris McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
JEFF KOTERBA: Tragedy in Memphis
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Good luck, kid
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Here comes McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
Coolidge cut taxes because he wanted the people to “have more,” but as importantly, he radically reduced government spending. He took a knife to government agencies, believing that “The collection of taxes which are not absolutely required, which do not beyond reasonable doubt contribute to public welfare, is only a species of legalized larceny. Under this Republic the rewards of industry belong to those who earn them.”
How odd that sounds in our era of entitlement and big government. I drive the streets of my hometown and see building after federal building, some consuming entire blocks, housing people who do what? Education? Energy? Transportation? What are they doing to improve young minds and acquire fuel at affordable prices? What is transportation doing in light of the train derailment in Ohio? The ineffective Transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, blames the Trump administration for the train wreck. Please!
Former Indiana governor and Purdue University president Mitch Daniels called Coolidge “counter cultural, misunderstood and misrepresented by statists.” Statism in the 1920s (and again today) was rapidly advancing. Benito Mussolini ruled Italy, believing “Everything within the state; nothing outside the state; nothing against the state.”
Joseph Stalin, head of the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953, began his series of five-year plans, which led to a forced famine. Thus began a series of state interventions in all areas of life extending from Turkey to Saudi Arabia and including France and Belgium, as historian Paul Johnson has noted. Coolidge believed government should be restrained from such intrusions because the Constitution limits it.
William Beach, a commissioner at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, said Coolidge was “the greatest budget president in history,” reducing the federal debt by one-fourth. Today that debt is $31 trillion and rising. Coolidge, not to mention the Founders, would be appalled at the lack of self-control and government’s failure to live within the record amount of revenue taxpayers provide Washington.
As is the case today, progressivism was on the march in the 1920s. Between 1923 and 1929, President Coolidge, Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon and Congress repeatedly cut taxes, reducing the top marginal tax rate from 73% in 1920 when Warren Harding was president to 25% by 1925 when Coolidge was president.
You can’t get more counter-cultural than that – then or today.
Speaking about the Declaration of Independence on its 150th anniversary, Coolidge said the Declaration at its core was a great “spiritual” document: “We cannot continue to enjoy the result if we neglect and abandon the cause.”
From what we see today, it appears we are doing precisely that. Do we think America can escape the fate of other nations who have followed similar paths of statism, massive national debt, uncontrolled migration and the abandonment of shared and unchanging moral principles?
As Coolidge said: “Unless the people, through unified action, arise and take charge of their government, they will find that their government has taken charge of them. Independence and liberty will be gone, and the general public will find itself in a condition of servitude to an aggregation of organized and selfish interest.”
CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.