Now, just by the headline, some of you might be thinking of back in the Depression-era or maybe the 1950s. Granted, many female photographers earned the sobriquet “best living.”
Just off the top of our heads we can think of Lee Miller, who photographed for Vogue in Europe during World War II; Dorothea Lange, who is best known for Depression-era documentary photography; Margaret Bourke-White, the first female staff photographer for Fortune and the first woman accredited as an official war correspondent in World War II.
But we’re moving to the late 20th century this week.
Annie Leibovitz.
If you grew up in the 1970s and even through the 1980s, it is likely you have seen Leibovitz’s work. She started her professional career as a staff photographer with a fledgling rock music magazine, Rolling Stone. Two years later, Jann Werner promoted her to chief photographer. In the decade she worked for Rolling Stone, 142 of Leibovitz’s photographs appeared on the cover of the magazine.
One of her most famous photo covers for Rolling Stone occurred just five hours before Mark David Chapman gunned down John Lennon as the singer entered the building to his apartment in Manhattan. The date: Dec. 8, 1980. The photo shows a naked John Lennon curled around his fully clothed wife, Yoko Ono in a bed.
Leibovitz would go on to work for Vanity Fair and to have exhibits, including one in 1991 of 200 Photographs at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., making her the first woman to have a feature exhibition at the gallery.
In 2009, Leibovitz set out on a personal journey — what she called her “cultural inheritance.” The photographer and her partner, author Susan Sontag, had planned this photographic journey. Sontag suggested they call it “Beautiful Places,” according to an interview with Leibovitz in 2011 at the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum.
Sontag died in 2008. Leibovitz decided to take the journey alone to help cope with her grief. She called the publication Pilgrimage. Through this journey, Leibovitz ventured into Tupelo. Originally, Leibovitz told Tom McNaught of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation, she wanted to photograph Graceland, so she called Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, and asked for suggestions of what to shoot in Graceland. Leibovitz said she really wanted Lisa Marie to tell her to go upstairs.
“She actually said to me I should go to Tupelo where her father was born,” Leibovitz said.
So the photographer visited the birthplace in Tupelo in 2010. Dick Guyton, recently retired as the director of the birthplace site, recalled Leibovitz’s visit as very low-key.
“I never knew who she was until she was introduced to me that day,” Guyton said in a telephone interview on Tuesday. He estimated she spent about 1 1/2 hours walking the grounds and photographing inside the little house.
“This was a small two-room, literally a shack,” Leibovitz told McNaught. “This was in the bedroom at Tupelo. The Presleys never threw anything away. His mother’s dresses were in the closet.”
Leibovitz went to Graceland. She photographed the stairway, but never got upstairs. Eventually, she made three visits to the Memphis-based home of Elvis and of the warehouse, which she said was filled with all kinds of things, such as furniture and cars.
She took pictures of a TV from his house in Palm Springs. As a side note, Elvis collected guns. One of the pictures in the publication is a television with a bullet hole in the screen. Leibovitz said that “apparently, any time Robert Goulet was on the TV, Elvis shot out the screen.
The photo from the birthplace is one inside the little house of the photograph hanging on the rose print paper as the lens looks through a doorway toward the light diffused by a white curtain.
Leibovitz gave the photograph, “Elvis Presley’s Birthplace, Tupelo, Mississippi,” to the Smithsonian American Art Museum. It is not on display.