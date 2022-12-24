When King David ruled over all of Israel, one of the many Psalms he wrote included this verse: "Do not put your trust in princes, in human beings, who cannot save. When their spirit departs, they return to the ground; on that very day their plans come to nothing." (Psalm 146:3-4 NIV)

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 24
Cal Thomas

CAL THOMAS

Newsletters

Recommended for you