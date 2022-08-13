Schools across the state are opening this week, and the beginning of a new school year is reflected in back-to-school shopping as well as the return of school buses to city and county roads. News stories in papers across Mississippi herald the start of the year and highlight new programs and school policies. For kindergarteners and their parents, this is a big deal! If their child has not attended pre-kindergarten, the world of school as a kindergartener is exciting as well as scary and can create anxiety. The ”bigness” of school and, in some cases, riding a school bus can be overwhelming at first.
Young children have a sense of wonder about the world and all the pieces they are led to discover. Teachers of children in early elementary grades have an opportunity to serve as guides for the children as the world opens up in many mysterious ways. It is unfortunate that many teachers feel they are bound by district requirements that leave them powerless when it comes to being creative. A case in point is the requirements the Mississippi Department of Education has published, with State Board approval, that clearly defines how kindergarten should be taught. The Department of Education also has provided state learning standards for each grade and for children as young as infants. Reading the required guidelines and visiting kindergarten classrooms would make you wonder if the school administration was reading the same document as you were. While the Department of Education has offered training on the guidelines for years, the application of them in schools across the state is not happening. Basically, the program guidelines are evidenced-based and promote teaching children how to think and become problem-solvers. The translation in the real world of kindergarten today is less about teaching children how to think, but about teaching them how to memorize and sit still.
Every element needed to become a successful reader can be taught through hands-on learning and exploration, if teachers are given the opportunity. The time spent on reading instruction consumes the greater portion of the instructional day. There is nothing wrong or bad about that, but how instruction takes place is where the opportunities to teach social studies, science and the arts get lost. Having provided in-service for many kindergarten teachers across the state, I can say with certainty that the learning standards related to the arts, science and social studies are more often than not passed over. There is just not enough time is the response given when asked why they do not use learning centers with hands-on learning opportunities as required by program guidelines. School administrators who do not realize the arts provide more opportunities to develop problem-solving skills and creative thinking than the solitary instruction of the elements of reading are missing the barge.
Classrooms not equipped to promote active learning are that way by design. Several years ago, many districts removed the learning centers and opted for tables and chairs and mostly group instruction. Worksheets for children to complete and multiple-choice tests became more common. My personal favorite is the weekly spelling tests administered to kindergartens who are asked to spell words they cannot even read. The retention rate on this exercise is, as you would imagine, low.
Learning to read and compute are life skills that are non-negotiable. The way children are taught those skills is where teachers have been hijacked by rigid cookbook approaches and multiple texts that are not inclusive of all state required learning standards. The reading scores at the third-grade level have increased, but has the level of being able to think?
