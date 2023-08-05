That America’s founders were brilliant men supported by equally strong women is beyond dispute. They created a framework for a new nation and a constitution which, if obeyed, would provide protection from big government and ensure individual liberty on a scale unknown in the world at that time.

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets.

