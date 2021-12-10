Earlier this week, a female caller inquired as to when Ballard Park became a park. Apparently, she wanted to locate Westwood Park. A quick search by Sihya Smith, Oren Dunn City Museum’s assistant curator, gave the person her answer: On May 19, 1987, the Tupelo Board of Aldermen voted to honor former Mayor James L. Ballard by renaming Westwood Park the James L. Ballard Westwood Park.
Today, most of us know this lush area of walking tracks, playgrounds and other attractions as simply Ballard Park.
How we arrived at this provides an interesting story.
In 1935, the Madison Street Pool opened and became the city’s first recreational facility. We’ve written the story of the round in-ground structure, an old drain-and-fill pool. Many people learned to swim in the spheroidal lido once located in what now serves as the south parking lot of Robins Field.
Fast forward to 1950 when the Tupelo Board of Aldermen created the Park Commission and worked the recreational portion of quality of life as a part-time endeavor. In 1959, the city hired John Tidwell, a school teacher at Tupelo High School, to lead a full-time Park and Recreation Department.
During Tidwell’s first tenure at the department, he oversaw the establishment of a plethora of buildings and programs with an initial city budget of $44,193.84. For instance, in 1961 the Northside Youth Center opened. In 1962 both the City Park Pool and the CC Augustus Pool were completed, and 1963 saw the completion of Presley Park.
An article in the Commercial Appeal in 1961 noted that the Park and Recreation Department under Tidwell expanded summer recreation programs for children, organized classes in ceramics at City Park under the direction of Mitzi Moore, another former Tupelo School District teacher, and planned courses in rug hooking, needlepoint and exercise.
By 1962, Red Cross swimming instructors had begun giving lessons to swimmers at the City Park Pool for white people and at CC Augustus Pool for African-Americans. This was, after all, the Jim Crow South. Frank Halbert, an Ole Miss fullback who graduated in 1962, joined the department to help with recreation programs.
Tidwell resigned in April 1966. The city hired Morris Denton as superintendent of the park. Denton stayed at the helm until June 1967. After Denton resigned, Tidwell returned until 1972.
About this time, the Tupelo Country Club at Bel Air and the Rex Reed property, formerly known as Forest Lake Farms, had come up for sale. The city already had plans to use the 74-acre country club as a public golf course and recreation center for adults and the 146-acre Forest Lake Farms as a family activity area.
The Park and Recreation Department worked under a $110,250 budget, with $75,000 coming out of property taxes and the remainder emanating from fees and charges, or as Tidwell told the Daily Journal, programs that essentially paid for themselves.
Tidwell planned on more programs. He told the Daily Journal, “You have recreation for the masses, and if you’re not careful, you lose that thing called quality. We’re attempting to improve our recreation program to the extent that we are including cultural activities.”
At the time, the department employed more than 60 people for summer programs that included swimming, tennis lessons and day camps for children.
In 1969, with the new year only 19 days old, the city received a $250,000 matching grant approved by the Tupelo Board of Aldermen for purchase of the country club at Bel Air and the Rex Reed property. “This is a perfect location to attract tourists traveling the Natchez Trace Parkway, as well as having tremendous potential as a local recreation spor,” Ballard said as he announced the funding.
Just a few months later, the Daily Journal published a photograph of Tidwell hanging an award on the wall of the department’s offices. Tupelo Park and Recreation Department had become one of only 110 departments in the nation to receive the Award of Merit in Sports Foundation Inc. National Gold Medal Award for excellence in the field of park and recreation management.
But development of what eventually would become Westwood Park took a little longer.
In the department’s newsletter, Communiqué, dated December 1970, Tidwell announced the application for assistance for development of Reed’s farm filed the previous month. The amout: $50,000.
About a month later, the Daily Journal reported the department had received a $46,451 grant from the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation, division of the U.S. Department of the Interior and announced by Spencer Medlin, comptroller of the Mississippi Park System.
The total project estimate hovered at about $93,000 with the city matching federal funds by using local labor and equipment. Ballard promised a park opening by summer.
Tidwell, as he revealed the plans, said the park would “be strictly family oriented. It’ll be a park where people will come to spend the day.”
Indeed, a year later workers had enlarged the lake from four to seven acres, built a paved trail to encircle the body of water and constructed a footbridge to span the lake. Picnic areas with tables and some pavilions popped up over the park.
Today, years later, folk still pound that path around the lake. Golfers with their discs compete for the better scores. Diverse groups of people gather annually either on the museum grounds or in front of the stage below and celebrate the cultures that make us a community. Ballard Park is alive and thriving.