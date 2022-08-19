Back in 1968 when Jerry Reed sang “The Tupelo Mississippi Flash,” he meant Elvis Presley. But about that time another fellow had earned the moniker “Tupelo Flash,” but he didn’t wield a guitar or shake his hips. Instead, Don Hester revved his engines and won races on dirt tracks here in Mississippi, in Alabama, in Tennessee and for a bit even in Florida.
Dirt track racing became popular in the United States during the 1920s, although the first dirt track race we know of occurred in 1876 in Cranston, Rhode Island. Eight vehicles, including one electric car, participated. The electric car won.
During the 1950s, stock car dirt track racing took off in Northeast Mississippi, especially around 1949 through 1953 just outside of Tupelo in a rural community called Flowerdale.
Dan Hester, Don’s brother, helped obtain the land on a lease from Glenn McCullough Sr., just south of the railroad tracks on Old US 78. A couple of bean fields now occupy the space that once saw a plethora of fellows with their cars with different names like “Lil 8-Ball” or “Black Cat.” Dan and nine other racing enthusiasts put up about $1,500 each to build the dirt track in 1949.
The Tupelo Sports Arena, as it was called, endured until 1953. It closed because of financial reasons. But the closure didn’t stop Don Hester from racing, according to his nephew, Mike Hester.
“Don is the kind of person if he committed, he was going to go full blast,” Mike recalled of his uncle. “He loved to win.”
And win became the Tupelo Flash’s watchword. It is estimated that during his racing career, he tallied about 620 wins on the tracks.
Don is 13 years older than his nephew. Mike’s dad helped raise him, even build Don’s mom and him a house in the Hester family’s back yard. Don worked for Dan at Dan Hester Motor Co. as a young man.
Mike recalled at one time, Dan wanted to take the family on a vacation and left Don in charge of the car sales. One of the cars on the lot was a 1957 Chevy, seemingly the pride and joy of Dan Hester. When the family returned, Dan checked in with brother Don at the lot. He walked around and asked about the 1957 Chevy, which seemed to be missing.
Mike said brother Don didn’t say anything. Dan walked into the shop. There sat the Chevy, completely reworked with a roll cage. It had become a stock car.
“Dad just laughed,” Mike said.
Harry Collins was in high school when Don began to attract crowds with his 1957 Chevy. Don had the wavy hair of the time, the good looks and a fast car. He drew a crowd at the tracks on Saturday night, Collins said, especially the girls.
And the Don Hester 357 racing team took off.
His prowess on the dirt tracks in and around Tupelo, in Alabama and even in Florida earned the Tupelo Flash a spot in the Souther All-Stars Racing Hall of Fame in Huntsville.
Don’s apex, according to his interview with Daily Journal writer Brad Locke, came when he won the National 100 he ran in 1979 and won at the East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City.
Although the dirt track in Tupelo has become a bean field, the ghosts of the old 1950s and 1960s Fords and Chevrolets still rumble — at least in the minds of the men and women who flocked to those arenas to cheer on their favorites.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.