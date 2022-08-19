Leesha Faulkner

Leesha Faulkner

Back in 1968 when Jerry Reed sang “The Tupelo Mississippi Flash,” he meant Elvis Presley. But about that time another fellow had earned the moniker “Tupelo Flash,” but he didn’t wield a guitar or shake his hips. Instead, Don Hester revved his engines and won races on dirt tracks here in Mississippi, in Alabama, in Tennessee and for a bit even in Florida.

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

