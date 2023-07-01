Where to begin? Should the answer to the question begin with the fact that the Commonwealth Fund has ranked the Mississippi health system as one of the worst in the nation? This ranking was determined by the criteria they use for measuring several health categories such as reproductive care and women’s health and racial health equity. Specific categories included the state’s preterm birth rate, infant mortality rate, breast and cervical deaths, and premature deaths.
Or the 2022 Kids Count Data Book report ranking Mississippi as 50th in the country in children’s health? The indicators they reviewed were low-weight infants, child and teen deaths, and children 10 years of age and teens up to 17 who are obese.
Then there is always the report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform which estimates that currently 27% of rural hospitals in our state are at immediate risk of closing.
We could start with the statement made by Dr. Daniel Edney, director of the Mississippi Department of Health, who is quoted in Mississippi Today as saying his request to the Legislature for funds to employ more nurses for the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program was denied this legislative session. The program, currently serving 700 mothers statewide, is in partnership with the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to provide mothers experiencing high-risk pregnancies health care at home.
And finally, the repeal of the Compulsory Vaccination Law, as a result of a lawsuit filed stating it violates First Amendment rights. The change is scheduled to go into effect in July and is the latest political action placing most children and some teachers in the dilemma of attending school and teaching children who may be carrying or contracting diseases that were long eradicated in Mississippi. This has taken place as a result of the state law enacted in 1979 requiring children attending licensed child care and public schools be immunized as advised by the American Academy of Pediatrics. The law, considered one of the best in the country, allowed for a medical waiver if the shots were deemed harmful to the child by a physician, but there was no waiver for a religious exemption. The new ruling allows for religious exemptions, according to the parent who informs the health department of their beliefs.
The Health Department has not announced the procedure parents must follow to receive an exemption. The anti-vaccine families are very pleased with the results. Many said the required vaccine requirement kept their children from attending school since they believed the shots were dangerous. According to the Infectious Diseases Society of America, information debunking the myths surrounding the inoculation of children is clear.
The repeal of this law is subject to being referred to as the “opening of Pandora’s box” in a few years when the current herd immunity to the childhood diseases begins to disappear. The increase in absences of teachers and students due to diseases not experienced in decades will become normal as well as more birth defects as a result of pregnant women catching the measles even if vaccinated years ago. Children with compromised immunization systems as a result of diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis or Sickle Cell, or current treatments for various types of childhood cancer will live in real, documented fear of contracting a childhood disease, when exposed, even if they had been immunized.
To be fair, with the overturn of Roe v. Wade, many in the state are beaming with pride that Mississippi led the way in the repeal of the law. With abortion not an option for women in the state, it is projected over 5,000 new babies will be born annually in the state with a large percentage to low income women. After a lengthy legislative fight, the extension of Medicaid benefits to moms and babies changed from two to 12 months post-partum. The question is how will those eligible find out about it? When asked at one local Medicaid office, the answer was they would just continue services and there was no information plan they knew of in place to inform health providers of the July 1 start date of the law.
Many of the readers of this newspaper are reviewing this piece through a lens of, “So what?" My children, my wife, my pregnancy will not be affected by any of this news. I don’t have to depend on Medicaid for my health care or that of my family. We have transportation should we need to get to a hospital in an emergency or health crisis like COVID and can get preventive health care for ourselves and children without a struggle. Health care during pregnancy for mom and afterward for baby is a phone call away, and we can get an appointment without trouble. So why devote the ink to this list of dismal facts? We read them almost weekly, but never in a bundle. The rehashing of them back to back does a better job of painting the picture of today’s health care provided to children and the dark clouds on the horizon for the children of the future than a weekly dribble of bad news.
It is very possible the future workforce will be not only ill-prepared academically, but sickly as well. Even though it seems too late to make significant changes in the health care system, it is not. Elections are a few months away. Changes can be made if we care enough.
