The New York Times recently published an opinion article on the miraculous reading gains among students in Mississippi public schools. Jim Barksdale, Kelly Butler and other Barksdale Reading Institute staff were praised, as was Carrie Wright, former state Superintendent of Education, for staying the course and making good on their promise to raise the reading scores of Mississippi’s children who attend public schools.
Mr. Barksdale began his vision for change by making an investment in the institution of public education with $100 million dollars. It can be said he was committed. The Barksdale Reading Institute worked with the Mississippi Department of Education to raise reading standards and provide support to children and teachers to meet quality literacy benchmarks.
It is doubtful another Jim Barksdale will come along in my lifetime, or ever, but I am very lucky to say I know and learned from him. Lessons I have tried to put into my own work are short and sweet.
Lesson 1: Use science as the basis for the decisions on what is the best way to educate children.
Lesson 2: Don’t back up.
Lesson 3: What is high quality is high quality, period.
Mississippi’s children of all ages are as intelligent as any in the country and deserve to have a high-quality education. To impact change, quality education must extend to children who attend child care centers prior to school entry.
Brain research is clear – exposing babies to a nurturing and stimulating environment helps to build the connections that will support learning in all facets of the child’s life and throughout adulthood. Those in economic development are finding out firsthand how important quality child care is for the current workplace and that of the future.
High paying jobs equate with highly skilled workers. Jobs are going unfilled or are filled by non-Mississippians because many in the current workforce cannot meet the job requirements. Other jobs are not being filled due to the inability of workers to find child care during work hours. This is attributed to the lack of child care teachers due in part to the low wages of approximately $8.52 an hour.
There are many elements of a high-quality learning environment for young children. The main message that the general public should hear and act upon is our state and local communities can do better in working with parents of young children and the child care industry to support the education of our children. We can communicate to local and state elected officials that our communities expect high quality education for all our children.
It our business to make sure this happens. We are a state that generates a large portion of revenue through the work of small business owners. The large corporations can contribute to supporting their workers by providing onsite care or other possible benefits to offset costs. Small businesses are not equipped to utilize that solution. Their profit margin is just too small.
Petal Mississippi, a small community located outside of Hattiesburg, provides .5 mil to support early childhood education. The funds are used by the school district to employ an early childhood coordinator to work with centers. This has lasted through many changes in leadership and is an example of community support. As a community, we can do more.
I point to the gains made in our children’s reading achievement as a testimony to Jim and other partners, but it is the teachers that made it work. The same could be said for teachers of young children when given the support they deserve – not to mention our children.
CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.