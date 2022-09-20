Elwood Watson

Elwood Watson

The NBA recently suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found he engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

Newsletters

ELWOOD WATSON, Ph.D., is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus