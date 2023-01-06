The first exhibit in our monthly exchange at the Oren Dunn City Museum this year focuses on the Mobile & Ohio Railroad. If the railroad had not located in Tupelo, this leading city in Mississippi likely would have been more than a pass-through.
Before the depression of the 1830s, M.F.D. Baldwyn conceived an idea of a railroad that would run from Mobile, Ala., to around the mouth of the Ohio River. He wanted to call it the Mobile & Ohio Railroad. But hard times in 1837 had Baldwyn reconsider his idea.
Baldwyn reworked his plan and opted to plat the railroad line from Mobile with the road crossing into Mississippi just north of the Port City. From there, the tracks would run through eastern Mississippi and through Chickasaw cession land, which meant a goodly portion of Northeast Mississippi, and all the way to within miles of Columbus, Kentucky.
Surveyors took a long look at the proposed route in 1847, and interested investors from New Orleans and other locations in the nation deemed Baldwyn’s plan a viable one.
But the best laid plans have no substance when it comes to railroads, unless money — lots of money — stands behind the idea. The city of Mobile jumped in to help Baldwyn start his project by levying a 2% tax levy on real estate within its corporate limits.
Baldwyn approached the Mississippi Legislature for help, and the body did just that by issuing a charter to allow the M&O to build. Then the Legislature turned to Congress to get its to help with public land. Through this assistance, the railroad could secure land on which to lay the tracks and land to sell, the proceeds of which helped the M&O — and, later, other railroads — to finance the construction of their projects.
As the route began to develop, what would become Tupelo stood as nothing but wilderness. It possessed a relatively solid transportation system, considering its location in Pontotoc and Itawamba counties. The Pontotoc-Fulton Road provided an east-to-west corridor. Not far away, the Natchez Trace had become the north-south route. And, at that time, Town Creek was navigable.
However, Harrisburg and Palmetto already had developed into small towns. William Harris and George Thomason had built up Harrisburg to the west because of its proximity to the Natchez Trace. Christopher Orr had pushed the growth of Palmetto. Both seemed to be in contention for the M&O line, and if the railroad opted for one, the other would be omitted.
Harris and Thomason recognized that Harrisburg had not grown much since its founding. It consisted of three stores, a post office and a government office, for the most part. Harris decided to join forces with Orr and buy up some land, so the two could profit financially. A great deal of that land was the wilderness area east of Harrisburg.
Meanwhile, the Mississippi Legislature in 1850 allowed counties that would be involved with the M&O route to hold special elections so voters could decide on subscribing to stock in the proposed line. In this area, investors grabbed a plethora of the stock.
Additionally, Sen. William King of Alabama and Sen. Stephen Douglas of Illinois proposed federal land grants for the building of the railroads. Douglas already knew the benefits of railroad transportation. He owned stock in the Illinois Central Railroad. Other investors from the East who had similar experiences endorsed this plan.
By 1859, the M&O had laid enough track to bring the line through this little wilderness area. The suggested name of Gum Pond stuck because of the swampy lake created by the railroad that made a levee along what eventually would become Front Street. The pond existed just north of the future Main Street. You know that site today as Gumtree Park.
That year, the M&O map showed Gum Pond as the location. Yet, the next year, 1860, the map called the site Tupelo. But another 10 years would pass before the rail town became incorporated.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.