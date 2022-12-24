As Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus, the opportunities for reflection and thanksgiving are preached from pulpits across the state. The birth of the Savior of mankind is a joyous occasion with songs sung by choirs, Christmas tree lightings and pageants occurring in many communities. It is all about the baby and his parents. If we are to believe the biblical account of the family fleeing to Egypt to escape being harmed by Herod, politics were prominent in the picture, just as they are today when considering the birth and wellbeing of babies born in our state.
Putting this in today’s perspective, babies born in Mississippi are not subject to mass killings as they were in the days of Herod, and we know about the love and commandments Jesus brought to us through his words and deeds whereas those surrounding the baby Jesus did not know or understand. So, when we focus on the birth of Christ, how does that resonate with us today as we continue the debates regarding the support to babies and their families born in Mississippi? Do we separate the religious aspect of being Christian from decisions that are left to policymakers and elected officials, or do we honestly address the reasons why these decisions concerning the health and wellness of infants in our state are not focused on “the least of these.” When does the political posturing stop and actions reflecting Jesus' commands begin?
As legislators return to Jackson in early January, they will be faced with decisions that will determine the quality of life for thousands of mothers and babies. While this may sound overly dramatic, it is a fact. Mississippi Today quotes data from the Centers for Disease Control stating Mississippi babies are likelier to die before their first birthday than infants anywhere else in the country. The state had an infant mortality rate of 8.12 per 1,000 live births, well above the national average of 5.42 in 2020, the most recent year for which the national data is available. Mississippi also has the country’s highest rate of premature birth, which is linked to chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes among mothers. Premature births often lead to serious chronic health problems experienced by the baby and developmental and cognitive delays.
Health experts across the state say extending Medicaid coverage after birth from two to 12 months would help reduce maternal mortality and improve infant health as well. Speaker Philip Gunn has clearly stated his opposition to what he deems as an “expansion of Medicaid” which has been refuted by numerous experts. Given a mother and baby are on Medicaid at the birth of the baby, extending postpartum coverage is not adding new individuals to the rolls. Adding those months can literally save lives of both the mother and baby.
The Mississippi Senate has repeatedly voted to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage, only for it to be killed by the Speaker of the House who refuses to bring it up for consideration by House members. We call ourselves a state that values the sanctity of life. The actions of the House seem to contradict not only what we say about ourselves, but what that baby whose birth we celebrate as bringing hope and goodness expects of us.
Those who sing carols also vote and can contact their legislators. All members of the House need to be flooded with calls and e-mails that demand the Speaker bring this to the floor and vote to indeed respect the sanctity of life by approving this extension, not expansion. Too many babies and mothers are needlessly dying. And we can do something about it.
CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.
