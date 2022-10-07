Once upon a time, a fellow by the name of Homer Ray Harris partnered with Sam Phillips of Sun Records and produced albums out of Trace Recording Studio in Tupelo.
A guitarist, songwriter and producer, discogs.com calls Harris “a pioneer of rockabilly.” Born near Mantachie in 1927, he grew up poor, but proud. He bought his first guitar from his nephew, Jerry Donald Thompson of Mooreville.
He worked on his skills and took a paying job at the Firestone plant in Memphis. That job put him in touch with Bill Black, a bass player. (Remember Black, he will figure largely in this story of Harris’ success).
In 1954, Black mentioned to Harris about working with a fellow named Elvis Presley at Sun Records. Black noted that Elvis also hailed from Tupelo, just like Harris. The bass player invited Harris to come to Sun Studio. So, Harris sat there in the control room and observed Elvis, Black and Scotty Moore lay down a track to “Good Rockin’ Tonight.”
Wayne Cogswell, a guitarist, also attended the session as an onlooker. Cogswell sold vacuum cleaners in Memphis to make ends meet. Of course, you know the Elvis story: His records sold by the thousands. And, witnessing these turns of events, Harris and Cogswell thought they could make a go of performing and recording rockabilly.
Together, Harris and Cogswell wrote “Come On Little Mama.” Sun Records published the single. Harris earned $300 from the effort, and Sam Phillips asked the duo to return to the recording studio. They recorded “Love Dumb Baby” and “Lonely Wolf.” Cogswell showed up on “My Love Song” as Wayne Powers. Not much nationally came of the work.
In 1956, Harris joined a partnership of Quinton Claunch, Bill Cantrell and Joe Coughi called Hi Records. This cost Harris the grand total of $3. Yet his friendship with Black brought invaluable contacts.
Black didn’t have a forum for his work because Elvis had joined the U.S. Army, which stationed him in Germany. So Black and Harris formed Bill Black’s Combo. By 1959 the group had Top 20 hits that included “Josephine” and “White Silver Sounds.” Their albums produced by Hi Records proved big sellers and brought in artists like Charlie Rich and Willie Mitchell, who worked as a freelance musician for Ike and Tina Turner and Chuck Berry.
Harris produced the 1966 hit “Dirty Water” for the Standell. Harris wrote “86 Miles” recorded by Narvel Felts. He also wrote “Cracked Up Over You” for Junior Parker.
By 1971, Harris had returned to the area and bought a farm. He kept his hand in the music business.
On Dec. 1, 1971, Harris and Phillips joined forces again, but this time in Tupelo. They formed R.S. Productions and leased a building from the Natchez Trace Inn Inc. in 1972 for $2,000 a month, including office and equipment. At this time, Lawrence Cohn, executive vice president of Playboy, had contacted Phillips because Cohn heard about the studio construction and wanted the services of Harris and Phillips.
The contract included two years during which R.S. Productions would produce 80 masters for Playboy — enough for eight albums. Playboy offered to pay advances of $40,000 and then $5,000 a month for the first year and $4,166.66 a month or $50,000 for the second year, according to court records filed in a breach of contract lawsuit later filed by Harris and Phillips against Playboy.
The production company sent 50 usable masters to Playboy in Los Angeles and two others that were re-recorded. In 1973, 30 more masters were in preparation. Trace Recording had hired office help, musicians and artists to help with those recordings.
That’s when the ceiling collapsed.
Cohn left Playboy. The two owners of Trace received notice from Tom Takayoshi, director of sales for Playboy, that the corporation wanted to emphasize singles instead of albums. As a result, they wanted to reduce the number of production studios required, which meant the payments on the contracts were being terminated.
The production partnership filed a lawsuit, seeking $60,000 to terminate the contract, $115,000 owed them and $250,000 in damages to their reputation.
The court awarded them $28,050.
Trace Studio under the R.S. Partnership hobbled along for a few more years, including a first album recorded by Harris, “I’m Gonna Rock Some More.” He also recorded “Raw-n-Rockin’’ just to sell on the internet.
At the time of his death in November 2002, Harris was putting together a package of Sun and Hi recording artists to tour the United Kingdom.
