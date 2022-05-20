One of Tupelo’s jewels resides as a sister to the Oren Dunn Museum. If you’ve not visited the Tupelo Veterans Museum, then you’ve missed a treat on a couple of counts. First, you will see one of the largest personal collections of war memorabilia. Second, you will meet the owner of that collection and curator of the museum, Tony Lute.
With the advent of Memorial Day, Tony and I sat down to discuss World War II in particular. He enlightened me to a story I hadn’t encountered before. He told me of the “Tupelo Lass” and her pilot, Jake Epting.
Jake graduated from Tupelo High School in 1938. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941 and trained as a pilot, according to the American Air Museum in Cambridge, United Kingdom. Back in 2009, Bobby Pepper, the former editor of the Daily Journal’s Neighbors, section wrote about Jake.
He went to Mississippi State University for a year, then joined the 409th Bomb Squadron 93rd Bombardment Group known as “Ted’s Traveling Circus” after Col. Ted Timberlake and the missions the group flew over Europe and North Africa. He served as the first commander of the 93rd.
After training, Jake ventured over to England, where from the air bases there he flew a number of missions over Europe. In early December 1942, Jake and his crew assisted in fighting the Germans and Italian troops under the 12th Air Force. During this spate, he and his crew took on many missions that saw the demise of enemy ports, depots and ships in Tunisia, Sicily, Libya and Italy.
February 1943 found Jake back in England, assigned to a B-24H No. 4123740, nicknamed the “Red Ass.” Jake took off with 15 men aboard from Port Lyautey, French Morocco, on a ferry to England. The aircraft ran low on fuel, forcing Jake to crash-land it near Tiztoutine, Spanish Morocco. Everyone — all 15 souls — came out of the incident safely. Spanish forces captured them and held them in a hotel in Alhama de Aragon, Spain.
A Missing Air Crew Report did not exist for this occurrence because it was not an operational mission. A crew from the Spanish Air Force flew the aircraft to Spain. Jake and the others returned to England in June 1943.
But that did not end the adventures.
Officials assigned Jake to another aircraft he dubbed “Tupelo Lass” for his hometown. While in England in preparation for what would go down in history as a major mission in Northern Africa, King George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, visited the base. Jake met them.
Pepper recalled this story about when they met. It seems the queen asked Jake where he hailed from, and he replied, “Tupelo, Mississippi, ma’am.”
She answered, “Oh, yes. That’s the lovely little town between Memphis and Birmingham.”
Shortly after the encounter, on Aug. 1, 1943, Jake’s Liberator, the “Tupelo Lass,” and 176 other B-24s left Benghazi for a bombing raid on nine oil refineries around Ploiesti, Romania. The mission, later known as “Black Sunday,” aimed to disrupt the crude oil supply to the Germans.
Col. Jacob Edward Smart planned the raid based on information from a previous attack by fewer B-24s that had little resistance from the Germans. Smart believed more of the bombers could produce more damage. The goal: Fly 20 feet above ground to the target.
The Germans were prepared. After that earlier attack, the Nazi commander had installed hundreds of anti-aircraft guns and smaller weapons hidden in fake buildings, haystacks, wagons and what appeared to be abandoned vehicles.
Jake managed to hit his target, despite taking flak. “Tupelo Lass” sailed through, although damaged, landing in Tripoli. She proved more fortunate than others. The Allies lost 53 aircraft and 660 air crew members that day. With a new engine, “Tupelo Lass” flew back to England, and Jake returned to the United States.
He eventually moved to Jackson, where he worked for a securities company. Jake continued to fly for his company and personally. He died in 1988 at age 68.