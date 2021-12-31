We can learn a great deal about the past just by reading old city minutes.
Just before Christmas, Sihya Smith, the assistant curator at the Oren Dunn City Museum, and I set off on a quest that involved Tupelo town meetings dating back to 1877.
Yes, the town incorporated in 1870, but the first minutes we have on file in a book begin April 2, 1877. They reside in minute book A and on page 1. At the time, J. H. Mabry presided as mayor. Those at this first meeting of record in City Hall were R.A. Beard, H.W. Hunter and F. F. Norton.
For future reference, throughout 1877, the mayor and aldermen met in the mayor’s office. We have no idea if the media attended. We have no record of any reporters or editors present. Oh, and the entire group — aldermen and mayor — referred to themselves as the “town council.”
On this particular day in April, the town had $272.55 in its treasury. The only other recorded business came from the town marshal, W.H. Ross, who asked the town to raise his salary from $25 to $35 per month and allow him to draw that salary monthly. The vote decided against the pay increase, but agreed to the monthly draw.
Nine days later, the group met again — the same three aldermen attended. Norton and Hunter received appointments by the mayor as a committee to decide where to locate 60 hitching posts in Tupelo. Additionally, the town leaders instructed Ross to build a bridge between the Tapscott property and town.
It seems, from reading the minutes for a year, that the town marshal also oversaw public works by building bridges or walkways. For those who remember Operation Pretense of years ago, the marshal also received instructions to build a walkway from Norton’s place of business to the street. The town marshal also served as the tax collector.
During his stint in office in 1877, Ross collected $167 in taxes. At least $2.40 of that went on the books as delinquent from 1876. Despite his work, during the meeting of May 7, 1877, the aldermen instructed Ross to use the full extent of the law to collect $13 in overdue taxes.
Instead of allowing court clerks to take fines, the town marshal also collected from those miscreants caught by the police. During May, for example, Ross collected $70 in fines for the town.
If you pooh-pooh the amount of money taken in by the town, consider this: $1 in 1877 is equivalent in purchasing power to about $26.47 today. That would amount to an increase of $25.47 over 145 years with an average inflation rate of about 2.29% per year between 1877 and 2022. If my mathematician is correct, that’s a cumulative price increase of 2,547.12%.
Early Tupelo faced the same challenges as municipalities do today. Town officials appointed L.L. Tapscott, Philip Coleman and Henry Giles to act as special police beginning in early May 1877. This move came after the town fired Jake Cummings as a policeman.
In the same vein, the town fathers, as it were, appointed H.C. Medford, B.L. Clayton and F.M. Sisk to hold a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Aldermen caused by the death of L.W. Taylor. On May 24, 1877, J.D. Williams took the oath of office, but we have no official election returns.
Yes, gaps exist, and the penmanship, as beautiful as it might look, is hard to read at times. But understanding the early days of Tupelo certainly proves instructive.