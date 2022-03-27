The significant teacher pay raise was a long time coming and well deserved. The last two years have taken a toll on teachers and is still influencing decisions experienced teachers are making about their careers.
The COVID-19-related stress that has caused havoc in all aspects of life has impacted them and their families, as well as the children they teach and their families, and continues to do so today. Widespread concerns exist about the number of young people who are choosing to enter the profession.
Hopefully, the salary increase will serve as an incentive for talented young, and not so young individuals, to join the ranks of public-school teachers and to encourage those teaching today to remain for years to come.
Unfortunately, a large group of teachers were not mentioned when pay raises were being discussed. According to the Mississippi Department of Health, 91,488 children are currently being served in licensed childcare centers and registered family childcare. Most of these children are under the age of 5 with a small percentage of school age children being served in after school programs.
Teachers in these programs are required to have, at a minimum, a high school degree. Many teachers exceed the minimum degree requirements working with AAS degrees in child development technology, holding a Child Development Associate national credential or with a 4-year degree in early childhood education or child development.
When conversations concerning teacher pay raises occur, people generally refer to individuals teaching pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Brain research has been clear in defining the optimum time for brain development as birth through age 5, with growth continuing into adolescence and even older age. Since the continuum of learning begins at birth, the baby’s engagement with the environment and the people in that environment are critical in developing the brain structure to support a child’s later learning capacity. Given that, teachers of the very young must not be left out when discussions around salaries for educators are debated.
Nationally, conversations continue about the amount of pay childcare teachers should receive. Since childcare centers are not publicly supported, as are public schools, and are almost always operating as not-for-profit or non-profit businesses, the staffing and salary scale for teachers is very different.
Currently, the Department of Health reports there are 16,566 individuals employed in licensed centers. The salary ranges in Mississippi from $7.25, the minimum wage, to $15 an hour depending on education and experience in non-Head Start Centers. According to the Early Childhood Educator Workforce Index, the median wage in Mississippi is $8.94 per hour, the lowest in the country. In many service-oriented jobs, such as fast-food restaurants, the wages are now $10 an hour or better.
Something is wrong with this picture. Pay for helping babies’ brains to develop ranks below that of fixing a Big Mac does not make sense.
If the importance of the childcare industry in workforce development was understood by community and economic developers, they would quickly go about figuring out a remedy to support these businesses in the same ways as they do tire and car manufacturers, or the gaming industry. A review of the kindergarten entry scores published by the Mississippi Department of Education since 2016, shows less than 40% of children are entering kindergarten ready to succeed.
Data tells a story, and this one can be changed if business leaders, legislators and city governments want it to change. The growing number of state funded pre-k collaboratives is a positive step. The programs work as evidenced by the kindergarten readiness scores reported of those who attended. However, they are voluntary and not all communities are fortunate to have one operating within their city or county. Licensed childcare centers are much more widespread and can be found in almost every county in the state.
Brain science is clear: learning begins at birth. Science also acknowledges the first and best teacher is the child’s parents. And science clearly states those surrounding the parent in supportive roles such as childcare teachers need to be considered a valuable part of the child’s upbringing and compensated accordingly, regardless of the parent’s ability to pay for high quality care.
If Mississippians can afford athletic complexes that are ranked among the top in the nation, we can afford to provide the same support to those who are building the brains of children who will someday fill the stadiums as well as build them.