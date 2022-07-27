Carl Golden Mug

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

In the nearly 21 months since the last presidential election, millions of Americans have given the benefit of the doubt to former President Donald Trump as he unleashed a torrent of accusations that his defeat resulted from massive voter fraud and that in an honest process he’d have won a second term.

Newsletters

CARL GOLDEN is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus