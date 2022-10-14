"They'll be gone before you know it."
I know it, and hear it, all the time — people remarking about how quickly time flies in relation to raising children.
The screenshot on my computer is ample evidence of how quickly childhood fades. It's a photo I took of my three children at a pond about a decade ago. They were 12, 9 and 7 years old then — hardly recognizable by how they look today. Meanwhile, a decade hasn't changed my appearance at all — sans a few unwanted pounds.
When I told my wife a couple of weeks ago that football Senior Night was coming up for our youngest son, she flinched like she had been unexpectedly given a tetanus shot. I understand why. Time, in regards to growing up and on, has gone by too quickly for our tastes. That youngest son's four years of high school will be over soon, and it seems like four weeks sometimes.
I wanted to freeze all of our children at around 14. That's when they don't think they know everything yet, which changes soon after.
But all my time in the lab and my extensive efforts at freezing time, time-travel, 24-hour Martinizing and building a robot butler have failed miserably — although I did find a long-thought-missing Ray Parker Jr. cassette tape in the process.
In the erotic thriller "The Jerk," there's a great, underrated scene where Navin Johnson (played by Steve Martin) tells his girlfriend about how we consider time (sort of): "I know we've only known each other four weeks and three days, but to me it seems like nine weeks and five days. The first day seemed like a week and the second day seemed like five days and the third day seemed like a week again and the fourth day seemed like eight days and the fifth day you went to see your mother and that seemed just like a day and then you came back and later on the sixth day, in the evening, when we saw each other, that started seeming like two days, so in the evening it seemed like two days spilling over into the next day and that started seeming like four days, so at the end of the sixth day on into the seventh day, it seemed like a total of five days. And the sixth day seemed like a week and a half. I have it written down, but I can show it to you tomorrow if you want to see it."
The point is: While time sometimes flies, it also stands still. Even with how your children grow up.
For instance, the night that my oldest son had an ear infection seemed like eight nights altogether. And the time our daughter was an infant and was screaming her head off because her stomach hurt and we couldn't tell what was wrong — that actually lasted only five hours, but seemed like 25. Then multiply that by 10. The delay at the Dallas airport when our children were 6, 4 and 2 took a full year of our life, but lasted only (only!) six hours. The church's pre-school Christmas cantata was literally three hours long, but figuratively, it lasted two entire days. And my youngest son's "terrible twos" lasted four years.
When you do the math: butterscotch-flavored memories and remembrances minus life-sucking moments of boredom and frustration = the actual time of life.
But that doesn't mean we shouldn't soak in every dang second of it. We should.
