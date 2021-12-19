The holidays should be a joyous time of the year, when we make memories with our families and hold our loved ones a little closer. It is also a time for us to reflect on our lives, and empathize for those who have been separated from their families — and sadly, in Mississippi, thousands of our neighbors who are incarcerated have been apart from their loved ones for years or even decades, with no possibility of coming home for Christmas.
Throughout my ministry, I’ve had the privilege to meet and serve many families across the state who are impacted by our flawed criminal justice system. The harm from our state’s incarceration crisis compounds on itself, with tremendous consequences for generations to come.
But I believe there is a better way — and I know that Mississippians deserve better: As believers, it is our duty to practice the power of compassion for all people and provide meaningful ways for families and communities to transform.
Earlier this year, Mississippi lawmakers from both political parties came together to pass criminal justice reforms, and we can see hope for many more of our incarcerated brothers and sisters to safely reunite with their families and hasten this transformation.
Mississippi is known for handing down some of the harshest and most extreme prison sentences in the nation. We lock our neighbors away for decades without offering them the possibility of redemption in the form of parole. These antiquated laws do not make us safer and they have kept families apart for far too long.
Earlier this year, Mississippi’s leaders came together to pass SB 2795, important criminal justice reforms that prioritize safety and second chances. This includes parole reform, which grants opportunities for more incarcerated people to come home to their families and provide true second chances for these individuals to contribute to our communities.
Extending grace to people who are incarcerated and ensuring that they can help rejoin their communities is a vital step forward. Now more than ever, it’s critical that we invest in proven strategies for reducing violence and boosting public safety. Allowing people in prison to earn their release through parole consideration has been shown to reduce crime after release, and will help safely reunite more of our neighbors with their loved ones.
It’s always the right time to support families, but the holidays remind us of the particular spirit around this part of the year — when we cherish God’s love and generosity. This holiday season, I urge us to look in our hearts to have compassion for everyone — even and especially our incarcerated and formerly incarcerated brothers and sisters.
I implore lawmakers to create and provide opportunities that ensure access to housing, and employment and educational resources for those returning to our communities so that every Mississippian is able to thrive and live a productive life.
In my life’s work, I have witnessed how the power of prayer and His redemption for those who seek forgiveness has changed lives. As a proud Mississippian, I know that our core values are rooted in practicing the same grace for others that we seek for ourselves.
In this season of celebrating the love of Christ, I challenge Mississippi leaders to work alongside our communities to provide more opportunities where families can reconnect, safely restore our communities, and extend God’s grace and mercy to all Mississippians.