In 1997, Luke Woodham killed three people and wounded seven others in a school shooting in Pearl, Mississippi. He killed his mother at home and two students at school while wounding seven others. This is just a reminder a school shooting can and has happened in Mississippi.
Sen. Roger Wicker recently commented on a survey from the National Public Broadcasting Service that was submitted to all U.S. senators to gain their opinions on the gun laws. The surveying of senators was due to recent tragic murders at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and the horrific slaughter of children in a Texas elementary school.
“I’m committed to exploring bipartisan solutions that can help address gun violence without infringing upon the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners,” Wicker said.
When Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith was asked, she made no comment. None.
The Second Amendment is often misused and misstated during times like these and those from 10 years ago when the shooting at Sandy Hill Elementary School resulted in millions to repeat an outcry for “something to be done.” This same cry has been heard in response to every massacre and shooting before then and since.
Debating what the Second Amendment means is not going to be over soon, and immediate help is in order. We are at a crisis point and have been for years. I agree with Sen. Wicker in his voicing that we must come together to find some solutions.
There is plenty to be done now regardless of the amendment debate to reduce the horrific violence taking place across the country involving guns and those who have access to them, but the cost may be greater than some are willing to pay, even if losing more lives hangs in the balance.
I would like to humbly offer one major step for Sen. Wicker and others to consider: More mental health services for children and young adults.
"We need more mental health services" is an easy sound bite to issue. The reality is that we are severely underfunded for providing mental health services to children, youth and new mothers. In a report issued in 2022 by Mental Health America, Mississippi ranked 47th in the country on access to mental health services.
Brain science is clear that the mental health of the new mother is an important factor as to how children’s early development in social emotional characteristics such as empathy, developing healthy relationships, self-acceptance and compassion occur.
Current medical systems have not been designed to detect mental health problems early and to provide intervention. More programs should be funded that are devoted to encouraging pediatric health providers to become more qualified to identify and refer children to the appropriate mental health professionals.
The federal and state governments could partner to expand funding to address more services for the detection and treatment of parental mental health problems as part of pediatric primary care. Expansions could include attention to parental mental health which extends beyond concern for maternal depression in the perinatal period, as well as stating the appropriateness of including relevant parent mental health information in the child's medical record.
This is especially noteworthy in our state, where our legislators refused to bring up for a vote in the 2022 session legislation that would have extended postpartum Medicaid coverage from the federally mandated two months to one year after giving birth. Sen. Wicker could champion a bill that would extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from the federally mandated two months to one year after giving birth.
Often bullying or hatred of others from a different race than that of the shooter is given as a motive for why mass shootings occur. Bullying and racism are both learned behaviors. Whether being the bully or being bullied or told repeatedly by family members, classmates, or peer groups there are inferior races to theirs is toxic to the developing brain. There are cases of generational bullies and racists, with the behavior passed down from one generation to another.
No amount of money will be sufficient to address family acceptance of bullying or racist behavior. It may come from self-loathing, which is a hard feeling to overcome, or it may be a result of the home culture. Money cannot erase those behaviors, but there are community and faith leaders who can, if they so choose.
They can assemble to change the lack of community acceptance of all residents and create a culture of unity — just like that at a Friday night football game. We are all rooting for “our” players — Black, white, bi-racial, Hispanic, Asian, Hindu or Muslim. They are all wearing the same uniform, playing for the same team with the same goal. It is so simple, it is hard.
Sen. Hyde-Smith is barely acknowledged in this opinion piece. It is not because I am picking on Sen. Wicker. It is because he publicly voiced his views acknowledging the problem, and possibly is interested in being part of solutions. Sen. Hyde-Smith, with an A+ rating from the NRA, chose not to do so when given an opportunity through the survey. I guess she was just too busy.