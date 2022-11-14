During lunch at the North Jackson Rotary Club last Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White talked of his agency’s efforts to catch people who steal taxpayers’ money, a la Nancy New and the TANF scandal.
He also emphasized an initiative to stop people from cheating on Medicaid. White said he had talked the Republican controlled legislature into giving his agents access to personal income tax returns. That allowed them to compare income reported on Medicaid applications to income reported on tax returns. He said they identified a number of cheaters who lied about income to Medicaid. “You don’t want to lie on your tax returns,” he said.
Hours later, newly re-elected Congressman Michael Guest told those gathered at his victory celebration what he expects a Republican takeover of the House of Representatives to accomplish.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
“The first thing we’re going to do is vote to defund the 87,000 IRS agents that were recently passed in the Democratic legislation,” he said as reported in the Clarion-Ledger. “We believe that those IRS agents, that the Democrats are seeking to unleash them on all the hardworking Americans.”
Apparently, Guest and other Republicans don’t want to aggressively catch people who cheat on their federal tax returns.
Hmmm.
Lying about income on Medicaid applications and lying about income on federal tax returns are both felonies. Strange to see one Republican official working assertively to catch cheaters while another is working assertively to avoid catching cheaters. Also strange to see a former District Attorney take such a soft position on law-and-order.
A lot more can be unpacked from this.
One plays politics on the issue — Guest had a tough primary and, apparently, sees the need to appeal more to the Tea Party majority in the GOP base.
The other does not — White has gone after cheaters whatever their party affiliation and, apparently, sees no place for fraud and corruption in government.
A great many Republican voters in Mississippi see taxes as a form of government evil. So, politicians can cater to those feelings by limiting the capacity of the IRS to audit returns and catch cheaters.
A great many Republican voters in Mississippi see Medicaid as form of evil socialism. So, politicians can cater to those feelings by expanding the capacity to catch those who cheat Medicaid.
Still and all, cheaters are cheaters and White’s desire to catch them is the honest approach.
The juxtaposition of these two conflicting approaches to cheaters on the same day as the nation’s favorite cheater, former President Donald Trump, lost some of his clout was truly ironic. After a good number of Trump’s chosen candidates outside of Mississippi lost or barely won, several Republicans proclaimed these results would loosen Trump’s leash on the party.
Maybe more Republicans at all levels of government can now stand up publicly for honesty.
“The integrity of the upright guides them, but the crookedness of the treacherous destroys them.” – Proverbs 11:3.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.