With school holiday breaks quickly approaching, children are soon to be welcomed by extended breaks from school. In addition to spending more time with family and friends, it is also a great time to encourage reading. Whether it’s a trip to the local library to select some books on topics of interest or by authors previously enjoyed, the library is a wonderful resource that can provide children with hours of entertainment. In addition to the escape that books provide, children are simultaneously expanding their vocabulary, learning new things, and reinforcing proper word use and syntax.
In addition to the library’s option of traditional books, there are also a variety of reading resources available through e-readers and digital books. Rather than mandating a reading time or genre, parents can allow the students’ interests and curiosities to fuel their selections. The library can provide them with areas targeted for their age and interests. In this way, the students are empowered to select reading options that appeal to them to read during their time away from school.
While they are enjoying time away from preselected texts, they are still actively expanding their reading repository and comprehension. These are exceptionally important to their future comprehension abilities across the curriculum.
There are a variety of authors who enjoy an expansive readership by children. Some of the best-known authors include Dr. Seuss, Roald Dahl, Judy Blume, C. S. Lewis, Beverly Cleary, Eric Carle, Arnold Lobel and Jon Scieszka. If any of these authors sound only vaguely familiar, the book titles tend to help one remember.
According to Alison Doherty in her 2018 “20 of the very best children’s authors: an unscientific list,” Judy Blume, writes for audiences of all ages. With her carefully woven and real-world humor, she appeals to a broad readership. Few could forget some of her most famous works, such as “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing” or “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Eric Carle, on the other hand is well recognized for his “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear What Do You See?”
Beverly Cleary also holds a top spot for titles such as “Beezus and Ramona” and “Dear Mr. Henshaw” as well as “The Mouse and the Motorcycle.” Roald Dahl is best known for “Matilda,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “James and the Giant Peach.” Arnold Lobel is best known for “The Frog and Toad Collection” as well as “Uncle Elephant.” What children’s reading list could be complete without Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Naturally Dr. Seuss has written so many children’s books with the list exceeding 60, that most everyone has a favorite. Most familiar titles are “The Cat in the Hat,” Green Eggs and Ham,” The Lorax,” and “Oh the Places You’ll Go!” Clearly, these are just a few of the excellent options available to help expand the world for early readers. Rather read to them, read with them, or read independently, encouraging reading is a key first step to developing students with a passion for lifelong learning, one book at a time.
DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.