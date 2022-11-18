With school holiday breaks quickly approaching, children are soon to be welcomed by extended breaks from school. In addition to spending more time with family and friends, it is also a great time to encourage reading. Whether it’s a trip to the local library to select some books on topics of interest or by authors previously enjoyed, the library is a wonderful resource that can provide children with hours of entertainment. In addition to the escape that books provide, children are simultaneously expanding their vocabulary, learning new things, and reinforcing proper word use and syntax.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 19
Angela Farmer

DR. ANGELA FARMER

Newsletters

DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.

Recommended for you