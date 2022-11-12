It’s that time of year once again when the incidences of communicable diseases seem to dominate conversations about school. According to the Center for Disease Control in its Guidance for School Administrators, this year there appear to be elevated concerns about a number of bad actors including, the dominant seasonal influenza (flu) in addition to respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, enterovirus D68 as well as a number of other viruses and bacteria that can lead to widespread illness breakouts in schools.
The nature of students in traditional school settings makes combatting the spread of any number of these illnesses a challenge. According to the guidance, while flu viruses are most often spread by droplet transmission, perhaps in a cough or a sneeze, there is also a less frequent transmission through touching a contaminated surface and then touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.
The first recommendation the agency offers to combat virus transmission, or at least the decrease the severity of the condition, is to encourage the students as well as the adult population who work with students to get vaccinated against the flu. Today’s inoculations are designed to protect against the top four variants of flu expected to be present in the given year.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
Furthermore, those individuals who do succumb to illness are key to helping to mitigate the spread if they stay home and away from other students until they are free of fever and communicable symptoms. CDC recommendations include the following:
• Staying home at the first sign of a fever and remaining there until at least 24 hours have passed fever free.
• Avoid returning if any diarrhea or vomiting is still active.
• Seeking medical support with antivirals and/or antibiotics to help decrease symptoms, when appropriate.
• Maintaining a sick room at home to minimize transmission of the virus.
• Keeping this are especially clean by regular decontamination.
• Wash bed linens on hot regularly
• Sterilize all dishes and silverware contaminated
If these conditions were not enough alone, parents also must regularly contend with other widespread and easily transmitted illnesses such as strep throat. According to Nemours Childrens Health, having a sore throat, mild cough or subtle congestion doesn’t mean that kids should stay home. It’s important that the parents pay close attention to the symptoms, exposures, and timeline regarding the illness to see whether over the counter medications need professional support or whether the child is symptom free “enough” to remain in school.
Post-pandemic, parents and educators alike are more aware and proactive to limit widespread exposure to these types of communicable diseases. However, every child’s immune response is unique, preventing a one size fits all response to the flu or other transmitted illness. Underlying conditions like asthma, allergies, and environmental exposures can uniquely compromise one child more profoundly than another in the same classroom setting. Therefore, the burden lies with the parents to make sound judgement calls regarding when to send their child to school if he feels less than 100%.
Working together with educators, parents can proactively support their child’s learning by contacting the school for the missed work and keeping the educators informed of the necessary actions taken to ensure that the contamination is contained. By keeping kids at home for recovery, limiting the spread of the contagion to others in classes, in the cafeteria, and on the bus, these parents play a key role in decreasing the spread of the illness. Children’s health is paramount; therefore, it’s key to ensure that children are properly immunized and proactively separated from their peers when communicable transmission is possible.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.