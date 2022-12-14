STARKVILLE — The debate over the recent prisoner exchange that brought about the release of WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Britany Griner’s release from a Russian prison is yet another example of a polarized, divided America and of bedrock political disagreements that make the political middle ground a bridge too far.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 14
Sid Salter

SID SALTER

Newsletters

Recommended for you