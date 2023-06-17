On the eve of his federal arrest and arraignment, former president and criminal espionage defendant Donald Trump fled to his social media safe place and commanded his fascist foot soldiers to come forth in multitudinous numbers for a big beautiful mob scene at the Miami courthouse.

