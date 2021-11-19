Going through some old newspaper microfilm the other day, a particular article written in 1997 by John Armistead caught my attention. He wrote about volunteer workers who built a 3,000-seat tabernacle on Main Street in 1923 for a revival.
Armistead told the story of C.I. Virgin, an advance man for evangelist John E. Brown, who met with city leaders and won their hearts and souls for the task of building this house of worship from in front of the old post office, now the Lee County Board of Supervisors building, all the way to the old Leake and Goodlett site.
Even the Daily Journal asked for people to help in the construction of the tabernacle, according to a March 28, 1923, edition. The task completed, services began April 15, 1923. Services lasted nearly a month, although they were scheduled to end within two weeks.
About 6,000 people attended over the course of the revival that ended in the first week in May. More than 150 converts returned to home churches in Tupelo and Lee County after Brown and his team left the city.
But who was this evangelist?
Siloam Springs, Ark., gives us the answer. John Elward Brown established John Brown University in Benton County, Arkansas. The university is recognized as one of the leading private institutions of higher education in “The Nature State.”
An Iowan by birth, Brown had to drop out of school at age 11 to help the family survive economically. He left home at age 17 with an older brother and ventured to Rogers, Ark., just a shot from Siloam Springs, to make more money. There, he attended a Salvation Army revival and gave his life to evangelical service.
He remained in that region of Arkansas, reading to self-educate and working for the Salvation Army. By 1910, he had left the Salvation Army, had become a nondenominational evangelist and a household word on the revivalist circuit in the Southwest.
His reputation grew. He spent a stint as an educator, eventually becoming president of Scarritt College Institute in southern Missouri. From his tenure as instructor and administrator, Brown determined that higher education cost too much for the average individual. He returned to Siloam Springs and established the university that would bear his name on his 300-acre farm. That was 1919.
Still, Brown’s passion proved as much for preaching behind a pulpit as it did for providing religious and vocational training for students at the university. That passion brought him to Tupelo in 1923.
Indeed, Brown impacted Tupelo so much that R.W. McAlister of Reeves Grocery Co. in Tupelo, wrote a letter to the Reidsville Review in Reidsville, N.C., Brown’s next stop. The letter, which appeared on the front page of the newspaper dated May 14, 1923, praised Brown:
“Brother John Brown of Arkansas, just closed a three weeks service campaign here Monday of this week, and in the most powerful preaching in the quietest way, he stirred and rekindled the religious spirit here in a way and to an extent that it has never reached before,” the letter stated. “Every one here was impressed that he has in his own heart the thing he is preaching – the spirit of God. Be sure to hear him.”