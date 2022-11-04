More than a generation ago, urban renewal experts noted two major trends nationwide. First, people in the post-World War II era preferred to live in the suburbs and travel into the city to work and play. Secondly, regional shopping centers with ample free parking, two or three anchor stores surrounded by 50-to-70 smaller stores made the local economy hum.
Some historians have proffered that the development of those shopping centers, or malls, killed downtowns. Indeed, many central business districts suffered as a result.
But, apparently, not Tupelo.
Drive down Main Street today and witness the thriving businesses, the restaurants, offices, banks in harmony with trees, banners and, yes, the guitars — a reminder to all that Elvis Presley grew up here. Stop in the art museums and the theater or dash over to take care of business at the Lee County Courthouse or Lee County Justice Center. Residents enjoy the walkability, whether they live in the downtown historic district or in Fairpark. They love the convenience of having their shopping nearby. Just ask them.
All this did not just happen. The maintenance of Tupelo’s central business district represents civic-minded business owners dating back to when the first mall, the Downtown Mall, appeared in what had been known as Shakerag, now the home of the Cadence Arena.
Those business people’s roots roll back into the turn of the century. These men and women in 1971 with the advent in Tupelo of the malls worked their own magic by forming the Uptown Business Association. Jim Westbrook of Hinds Bros. served as its first president.
S.B. Hinds and R.L. Hinds established the department store for men’s and boys’ apparel in 1901. By the early 1970s, it contained 3,000 square feet of retail space.
Rowland Geddie, who owned McGaughy’s at the time, served as the promotion manager for the association. Located on Main and Broadway streets, McGaughy’s, established in 1902, offered women’s clothing.
Other notables who helped form this Uptown Association included Jack Reed Sr., who ran R.W. Reed’s, the block-long department store and shoe store of 25,000 square feet at the time of the group’s formation. Reed’s also could claim a bevy of “firsts,” including selling the first ready-made dress for women and (along with T-K-E Drugs) having the first air-conditioned store.
The name Uptown we’re told developed because the first mall was called “Downtown Mall,” and then the former mall on South Gloster Street became the “Tupelo Mall.” Now, we have no confusion because our current mall, about seven miles from the central business district, is called Barnes Crossing Mall. And uptown just sounded more positive than downtown, according to some organizers.
In 1988, the Uptown Business Association continued its work, according to a story in the Daily Journal written by Debbie Rossell-Evans. Jack Reed Jr. had become the president of the group, and members had invested about $8,000 in banners to fly downtown for Christmas. Additionally, the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau had contributed $3,500 for hardware so the canvas banners could be seen atop light polls.
The parking meters had left Main Street by that time. The city had razed two buildings and created a parking lot for more free parking.
Rossell-Evans writes, “At a time when many downtown areas are being abandoned, Tupelo’s has not only survived but appears to be thriving.”
Indeed. T-K-E Drugs had ceased to exist, but the building became two stores, one anticipated a restaurant. George Watson’s Antiques took the other space. Kermit’s Bakery had gone away, but Richardson’s Office Supply had opened a copy shop and printing services along with a convenience store in that place. Attorney Emanuel Smith moved from Franklin Street into the former First Bank building. Construction crews had begun work on the Lee County Justice Center’s 50,000 square foot space. The Main Attraction had opened its doors on the corner of Main and N. Broadway streets. Sprint Print took up its place in the old Dreifus Jewelry Store.
In the 1990s, the Uptown Business Association gave way to Downtown Main Street Association, and the central business district continues to thrive with its innovations, special days and festivals. Business owners in the district continue to take pride in their places and offer new ideas to keep the economy flowing.
