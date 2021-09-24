What better way to celebrate the coming of autumn than to host two events that enhance the Tupelo Story? Starting Sunday, the Oren Dunn City Museum will host two very different examinations of the All-America City’s heritage.
The first, scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, from 3-6 p.m., celebrates the many communities that make up Tupelo’s population — The Celebration of Cultures. We expect representatives from backgrounds ranging from Japanese to Bahamians and more.
The museum joined with Shantá Jones, program director at Tupelo Parks and Recreation, and her team to enjoy an afternoon of good food, good people and good exposure to various cultures.
After all, as Jones says, “Once you understand and appreciate other people’s cultural backgrounds, then you’ll be able to connect with them.”
In addition, at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and before the festival begins, the Oren Dunn City Museum Association will unveil its latest exhibit, El Centro: 15 Years.
Leticia Gassaway, chairperson of El Centro’s board, graciously worked with Sihya Smith, the museum’s assistant curator, and Charla Laney, a regular volunteer and supporter, to put together a great exhibit.
This is National Hispanic Heritage Month. We invite you to see how El Centro bridges Hispanic and North Mississippi cultures to create a cohesive and diverse community through its resources for all people, including language skills, reading skills, after school tutoring and workshops on a variety of topics.
On the following Saturday, the museum will put its guests in touch with the past here in Tupelo and Lee County through Nellie’s Folklife Festival. This is an opportunity for everyone to see the skills of “back when.” The festival begins at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, and will conclude at 2 p.m.
Those who attend will have the chance to see Boyd Yarbrough take pieces of metal and turn them into horseshoes or amulets. Ora Baldwin will demonstrate how to make jewelry. Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer will show his collection of arrowheads and talk about his discoveries of early Native American Culture.
On the front porch of our Dogtrot house, we’ll have stories by Pat Carter about a cat who lived on a boat and sailed the world. We’ll also present James Pirkle, solo with his melodious voice and fine guitar playing.
Bring a little cash. You’ll want to purchase a lunch from Sister Keepers from Miracle Life Ministries.
We have many other craftspeople and pieces of history to share. Oh, the event is free.