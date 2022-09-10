In stating that “comparison is the thief of joy,” President Theodore Roosevelt could not have possibly predicted how true these words would ring today. Educators in the United States are regularly bombarded with statistics that reflect what their students’ scores do not evidence. They are reminded of how they are outperformed by other nations and regularly criticized for what they are not accomplishing; however, it is often worth analyzing the details on a deeper level to better understand the comparisons.
A 2018 article in "The Guardian" said spending per student in the U.S. exceeds the average of other developed countries who are getting better results on smaller investments. Specifically, the U.S. spent $16,268 per year from primary through college compared to a global average spending of only $10,759. When analyzing the finances for a return on investment, one is presuming that all things are equal, or at least comparable. The reality is a little more complex although no more enlightening.
According to the National Center on Education and the Economy, for example, students in “Singapore are 3.5 years ahead in math and 1.5 ahead in reading and science. Even countries as diverse (in geography as well as population) as Canada, China, Estonia, Germany, Finland, Netherland, New Zealand, and Singapore consistently outrank their U.S. peers in education.”
One key divide between the comparison is the United States’ focus on educating all children and consistently testing all students, regardless of identifiable disability. Clearly, these students deserve a comparable, quality education. In this country there is even the assurance of this right under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act termed FAPE, which is that every student is entitled to a Free and Appropriate Public Education. However, by combining said scores of all students within the national norms, one is certain to reach a mathematical outcome that is unlikely to compare favorably with countries who do not educate and calculate all students’ scores in their data.
Moreover, according to a report from Europe Commission, “Special needs children and disabled adults (are) still getting a raw deal from education.” The findings detail that “around 15 million, European Union children have special needs…and (many) are deprived of educational and employment opportunities altogether.” The study revealed that additional work needs to be done to enable countries to compare and learn from one another to benefit children. This approach encourages member countries to acknowledge their entire student populations and to take steps to mainstream them into traditional educational populations. This step, if followed, would likely be a first step toward developing a database where valid comparisons could be made, and inferences drawn from educational data between nations.
It is always admirable to work harder and smarter and recognize that the bar for educational expectations will continue to raise. Can the U.S. do a better job of targeting areas where students need assistance while concomitantly challenging its top performers? Few would argue with a continual improvement model.
However, it is also worthwhile to recognize that the global comparisons often lack some of the granular data necessary to adequately and accurately compare the achievements of children across the world. This unbalanced comparison is too often “the thief of joy” for students and educators alike.
DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author, and syndicated columnist and serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.