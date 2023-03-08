Last year the Unclaimed Savings Bond Act became law as part of the annual federal funding bill. This will help Americans claim over $29 billion in matured, unredeemed savings bonds currently held by the U.S. Treasury, including an estimated $215 million belonging to Mississippians. Matured bonds are those that are no longer earning interest.

DAVID MCRAE is the 55th treasurer for the state of Mississippi. He can be reached through his website at Treasury.MS.gov.

