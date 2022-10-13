Angela Farmer

DR. ANGELA FARMER

The decision of not only if but when to send a child to school before formally schooling is traditionally imposed is a very personal decision for parents. Some of the factors that parents may consider before committing to a preschool program may include some of the following: economic consideration, logistic feasibility, quality of program, goodness of fit, and availability.

DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author and syndicated columnist who serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.

