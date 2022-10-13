The decision of not only if but when to send a child to school before formally schooling is traditionally imposed is a very personal decision for parents. Some of the factors that parents may consider before committing to a preschool program may include some of the following: economic consideration, logistic feasibility, quality of program, goodness of fit, and availability.
Perhaps one of the most dominant considerations in selecting this early learning environment focuses on its affordability. According to the National Association of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies January 2022 data, the average price of preschool in the U.S. ranges from $4,460 to $13,158 per year. This requires parents to cover somewhere between $372 to $1,100 each month for preschool, which may or may not come with any childcare component. While there are some preschool programs offered in select states and communities without cost, those are routinely limited to children from At Risk populations or who present with a developmental or learning disability. Therefore, most parents must make difficult decisions in determining when or if they can choose a preschool option.
Logistical considerations are also paramount. Some programs are offered on a limited basis each week, perhaps Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 4 hours for each session. Depending upon where the parents may work and live in the community, accessing this care option may not be viable if the commute would negatively impact the parent’s job.
Even if financial considerations are manageable and logistical gauntlets can be navigated, there is still the selection process to be evaluated. In larger, more metropolitan areas, where there are competitive options for preschool, there are often several quality programs available. They can be compared with thorough consideration for cost, location, quality, and fit to the child and family unit. However, in many more rural settings, there are very limited offerings and even those present with a several year-long wait list.
According to a recent article in in the “Journal of the Social Sciences,” which evaluated Access to Early Care in Rural Communities, inclusion in quality preschool programs before kindergartens is connected to improved outcomes and even enhanced economic impacts after schooling. However, the research also showed that many of these programs are simply too expensive for an expanse of families. Furthermore, limitations in early childhood preschool programs are found to mimic disparities to access in advanced secondary programs. In essence, if a community lacks expansive, high-quality preschool programming, it’s unlikely to be able to create an exceptional high school curriculum.
While choosing a child’s preschool program may seem to be a decision that can be made with little concern for the academic component given the child’s age, a wealth of research suggests that nothing could be further from the truth. Exceptional, high-quality preschool programs are fundamental components in the preparation of children for their formal schooling career. The better prepared they are in preschool, the fewer challenges they will face in kindergarten, allowing them to embrace their academic pursuits without fear of being left behind or having to spend extra time just trying to catch-up. In the words of Jim Collins, author of “Good to Great,” begin with the end in mind; selecting a good preschool is a great first step to successful academic journey.
DR. ANGELA FARMER is a lifelong educator, author and syndicated columnist who serves Mississippi State University as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Honors for the Shackouls Honors College. Readers can contact her at afarmer@honors.msstate.edu.