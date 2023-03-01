When the Academy Awards are handed out March 12, one of Hollywood’s most confounding contradictions will be on display. The Oscar for Best Documentary will go to a film that few Americans have seen or even heard of. Yet, at the same time, streaming audiences are embracing documentaries in unprecedented numbers, creating a boom for the misunderstood genre.

PETER FUNT is a TV host, writer and speaker. Readers can contact him at media@candidcamera.com.

