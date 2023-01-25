Voracious reading — “I am reminded of Andrew Gordon’s masterful book ‘The Rules of the Game’ about the decline of the Royal Navy before the Battle of Jutland” — fuels the fluent writings of Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.). Their distilled essence is: People who are serious about national security should immediately speak loudly so that the nation can carry a big military stick. To qualify for the “marathon” competition with China, the United States must “win the sprint” right now.

Newsletters

GEORGE WILL is a Pulitzer Prize winning columnist for the Washington Post. Readers can contact him at georgewill@washpost.com.

Recommended for you