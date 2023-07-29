Point by James Hull
Shame, shame, shame on Senate District 6 candidate Lauren Smith.
Smith, who is an acolyte of Chris McDaniel, who is an acolyte of Donald Trump, has accused President Biden of stealing the 2020 presidential election, while seemingly doing the same thing in her race.
Smith is running as a candidate in District 6, but according to several credible news reports, has never voted in the district. State law says a “qualified elector” (voter) must have lived in the district for two years prior to election. Reportedly, Ms. Smith has lived in three places —Nettleton, Tupelo and Saltillo — since 2019. To establish legal residency in three places over that period of time would be a Herculean feat.
Moreover, when evidence was presented to the state Republican Party that she did not meet state law residency requirements, the party sided with Smith. Shameful.
Even more shameful is how state Republicans allow Gov. Tate Reeves to gaslight Mississippians. First, there were reports that Reeves may have paid his personal trainer with funds that could have gone to the poor. Reeves denies the accusation, of course. And before that, information came forward that Reeves was trying to use MDOT monies to build a road to his house. Of course, he denies that, too.
Despite these accusations, the governor seems to be able to wriggle out of his troubles. How? By gaslighting Mississippians.
The answer is to be discerning in our voting. We cannot allow politicians to continue to hoodwink us and not suffer the consequences. Voters want honesty and ethics. Neither Smith nor Reeves seem to possess either quality.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
After the District 6 state senate candidate you mentioned presented her case, she was allowed to run because Republicans believe in robust primaries that make the party stronger.
You can contrast that with two Democratic candidates for governor kicked off the ballot by state party leaders, ensuring just a single candidate on the ballot for governor in the Democratic primary.
It makes one wonder if these state Democratic leaders feared the current candidate for governor might not win the Democratic primary.
Now another Republican candidate for Public Service Commissioner, Mandy Gunasekara, was also allowed to run by the state Republican party leaders. But her challenger opted to take that decision to court, and a judge said that she could not run. So, the state party leaders do not have the final say of how to interpret the state law.
Even though Mandy Gunasekara cannot run this year, she has still been active. More on that in a moment.
Gaslighting works both ways. You mention allegations against Gov. Tate Reeves that come from reporters and news organizations that have rarely, if ever, presented Gov. Reeves in any favorable light. I recently asked Gov. Reeves why some press never seemed to write good news about the positive things he has done as governor. He told me that when a conservative boldly stands against left-wing radical policies, the radical left resorts to personal attacks.
The reporters and news organizations that like to write about allegations concerning the governor should be fair and honest. If they are, then they will also report on the recent allegations that Mandy Gunasekara has uncovered. She has called for the resignation of a public official because of findings that are detailed on her Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Mandy is a very sharp attorney. She advised President Trump to take America out of the Paris Climate Agreement; he followed her counsel. I believe Mississippi has honest reporters, and they will pursue the allegations that Mandy has uncovered just as well as they promoted the allegations about Gov. Reeves.
Although Mandy Gunasekara is not on the ballot this year, she is still fighting for honesty and ethics in Mississippi. Get involved, support your candidate. Try building up; avoid tearing down.
Use wisdom and go vote Aug.8.
