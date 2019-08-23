I’m always envious of people who dabble in Pinterest or Etsy projects that clearly manage their free time extremely well.
Not because I want to do arts and crafts or roll my clothes like Marie Kondo – basically just because these people clearly have their lives together more than me.
My idea of weekly meal prep is making sure there’s two jars of Jif creamy peanut butter in the pantry – a primary and one in case of emergencies.
You don’t want to cross me if the emergency jar is empty.
Often lunch is a quick jaunt to Sonic with my friend and colleague Leslie Criss in tow. I do well to make my daughter’s lunch each morning as it is, much less my own.
I’m sure I’d be healthier with some attention to planning things – like meals – in advance.
But who has the time?
Work. Church. Horseback riding. Piano. Soccer. Softball. Ballet – it’s at this point I should note that only the “work” and “church” portion of this paragraph applied to me and the rest are my daughter’s activities. By the time 5:30 p.m. rolls around, I’m already at my wits’ end and the day isn’t even close to being over.
And often I am not as involved as I should be in her activities. I missed out on a soccer tournament last weekend that I’m sure she will tell her therapist about in 10-15 years.
My point is: When did things get so busy? When I was a kid, when we got home, we got home. Now it seems everyone is constantly running, constantly plugged into their phones (yes, I’m as guilty as anyone) and very rarely taking a moment to breathe.
Often you feel guilty for being stretched too thin, often you’re too tired to care.
If you’re like me, sometimes you have trouble saying “no” to so many different people, events and requirements – and you’re constantly catching up.
If I could go back in time to kick myself as a child for ever lamenting a nap, I would in a heartbeat. By the time the clock tolls 9:30 p.m., I’m already a zombie. If someone made me take a nap each afternoon at the age of 34, I’d buy them something nice. Not too nice, mind you. If I’m taking naps every day at 34, clearly I don’t have the funds to reciprocate.
I was at the prime age to develop things like Napster, Facebook and eBay for the internet. Instead, I spent most of my time with Larry, his brother Daryl and his other brother Daryl – because Nick at Nite reruns of “Newhart” were the way I spent most evenings. And despite not having millions in my bank account as a result, I’m far happier for my upbringing.
As with most things, social media has made all these occurrences of exhaustion and anxiety much, much worse. Seeing endless posts about CrossFit, Bitcoin, or Bullet journaling from people who seemingly have it more together than you is a surefire way to make you feel worse about yourself.
But we’re doing our best. We’re getting four to six hours of sleep. We’re skipping breakfast and reaching for a Red Bull. We’re nodding off at the Crosstown train at the end of the day.
We’re present, we might just not always be accounted for.
So, for those of us running on empty, leaving the house with mismatching socks, who have yet to pull the garbage can back down the driveway since Monday and have rewashed the same load of laundry twice because we forgot to switch it out – here’s to you.
Take a nap this weekend. You have my permission.
After all, you’ve earned it.