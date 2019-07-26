As back to school shopping begins and fresh packs of crayons, pencils and looseleaf notebook paper are procured, I’m reminded that educational supplies require a bit more flash and pizzazz than they did when I was a kid.
I’m not knocking my “The Jetsons” lunchbox and thermos or my JanSport navy blue backpack that fared me well for many semesters – but with an incoming third-grader, It’s obvious I don’t know what’s cool for school anymore.
Last year, for instance, my daughter was readying her backpack for school one morning when she looked up at me earnestly and said, “Dad, can I bring a hooker to school?”
I immediately stopped buttering her toast and dropped the knife.
“Have I said hooker aloud recently?” I asked myself. That’s not a word often used in my vocabulary. No, certainly not. Not even through hyperbole had I uttered the word. So why did she suddenly want to take one for show and tell? In my limited experience and knowledge of hookers, it’s more show and less tell.
I turned, slowly, as if I had just learned there was a mob behind me ready to fire.
“Hooker?” I said, voice breaking and eyes blinking rapidly. “What’s a hooker, kiddo?”
“You know, Dad, a hooker,” she said, smiling and rolling her eyes a bit, as if to say, “You of all people should know what a hooker is!”
I felt that tingling in my throat. The kind of tingling you get when you know you’ll see a missed call from your kid’s principal or DHS in your notifications later that day. The kind that says, “Nip this in the bud now so you’re not the next topic of conversation at the PTO meeting.”
“Enlighten me,” were the only two words I could come up with. My God. My kid – my then 6-year-old kid – just suggested I know what a hooker is and thinks I’m playing dumb, and the only two words I can muster to ensure she’s still innocent and naive are, “Enlighten me.”
“You know what a hooker is, Dad. You bought me one.”
The tingling went to my chest. This is it. This was the big one. In true Red Foxx-form, I’m coming to join you, Elizabeth. I knew I wouldn’t survive what came out of her mouth next.
“You bought me one at Walmart the other day,” she continued, driving the knife in deeper. I claim ignorance. I didn’t know you could get a hooker at Walmart. I don’t even know what section you would find them in. Toys? Sporting goods? Automotive?
As I began to black out from the sheer terror of all these clearly misconstrued statements – which were beginning to feel like the plot of an episode of “Three’s Company – I thanked my lucky stars no other parent or official was present to hear them.
I then realized my daughter had disappeared. I could hear her footsteps upstairs, trotting down the hall excitedly. Had she gone to get the hooker? Had it been in my house all along?
The kid descended the stairs, clearly hiding something behind her back and grinning widely. She revealed a small stuffed animal with a clip attached to its head. Some might call that a hook – and she had. She wanted it hooked to her backpack as decoration.
I picked her up and spun her around, like when Daddy Warbucks adopted Annie. “Of course you can take that to school, kiddo,” I told her, still sweating profusely. “But don’t ever call it that again.”
She laughed. We laughed. I resumed making her toast. Then I heard her mouth quickly open.
“Wait, what’s a hooker?”