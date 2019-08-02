The first day of school always brings with it as much anxiety as it does possibility – for students, parents and teachers alike.
Whether the prospect of new classroom supplies thrills you, or the thought of roll call paralyzes you, it’s inevitable that kids will leave the sunshine and return to the fluorescent lights over the next few days.
When I was attended Rankin Elementary as a child, my grandfather would often walk me to school each morning.
As I grew older, he’d drive me to King Intermediate and Tupelo Middle School, but as we lived within walking distance to Rankin, we’d often enjoy our morning strolls.
I was fairly young, but I can remember walking a little slower on some of those first days of the semester, however.
I was in no hurry for new teachers, new classrooms and new situations. Change has never been one of my specialities.
But I do remember one of those first days when my short steps slowed to a leisurely pace some feet behind him. He’d look back and pause, allowing me to catch up.
Maybe he knew I was nervous, maybe not. I know I was quiet, and that didn’t happen often – so he probably gathered something was up.
Sometimes, when he knew something was troubling me, he would tell me a story to put my own mind at ease. These often involved him as child, juxtaposing what it was like when he was my age versus present day.
These narratives were less “uphill in the snow, both ways” and more “the more things change, the more things stay the same.”
He was born in 1923 in Pontotoc County – attending school in Algoma. Some 60 years later, we were still walking to school, just as he had.
History and wisdom were never in short supply when Papa was at the wheel of a conversation. It was often hard to get him to talk about himself, especially when it came to things like his time in the Army or World War II, so when he did share a nugget or two of experience, you listened.
So this particular morning – this first day of another year of school – he had stopped long enough to allow me to, begrudgingly, catch up. He put his hand on my back, half-reassuringly, half-keeping me from falling behind again.
I remember him asking about the contents of my backpack and all the school supplies that were asked of us. A book and a chalkboard were the tools of Algoma in the late ‘20s from what I remember of his short list.
Looking back, I wish I had asked more questions about his own experiences from his youth. What the lunchroom was like. If he played any sports. What he did after school. To this day, I know none of those aspects of his life.
I do know he, too, lived close to his own schoolhouse. Not that they had a car to get him there, even if he had lived far off.
One-room schoolhouses, like the one he attended, obviously didn’t have heating or air conditioning. They didn’t have TV or “instructional video” when the teachers didn’t feel like teaching a lesson. There weren’t standardized tests or media centers.
So his insistence that our first days weren’t that different was a bit perplexing. But as we approached the school, he told me yet again that he knew how I felt, but that it would be OK.
“How?” I said.
“It gets easier,” he said.
He was right. It always did.