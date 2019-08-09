As my daughter sailed off into third grade this week, my elementary days flashed before me.
She’s more extroverted than I ever was, so individual mileage varies. She has no trouble making new friends whereas I tended to keep to myself.
I even had trouble befriending those whose sole purpose was to be friendly.
In 1992, I was a second-grader at Rankin Elementary. Our teacher alerted us that McGruff – of crime dog lore – would be paying a visit to our classroom.
My classmates were starstruck at the prospect.
I never gave much thought to McGruff. He was no Smokey Bear, whom I’d met in kindergarten and who entrusted me to prevent forest fires – a problem I assumed I’d face a lot in my adult life, right up there with quicksand, falling anvils and exploding Acme products, considering their proclivity to show up in my daily programming.
Assuming that Smokey was depending on me and me alone was a grave responsibility. I’d never even lit a match at this point in my young life; how was I going to prevent an entire forest from turning to embers?
McGruff’s requests were far less daunting: Essentially, “If you see something, say something.”
Our class was tasked with coming up with questions for the crime canine related to his job. We were told McGruff would have a handler with him to communicate and we would be asking them the questions.
For whatever reason, I had convinced myself that Clifford – of the big, red variety – and McGruff were related. Perhaps brothers.
Why I believed they were in the same family is beyond me. I knew they weren’t real. I knew they were both animated and this was a costume for educational purposes. But that mattered not. In my mind, they were siblings and based on that revelation, I had my question basically written for me: I was going to ask McGruff about the size discrepancy between them.
McGruff and his handler, a “police officer” (to this day I’m not sure if this was actually someone from the Tupelo Police Department or just another costumed character paid by appearance) were immediately rushed by an onslaught of 6- and 7-year-olds for hugs and ear-tugging. An event that I can only imagine is extremely annoying even without a giant, hot, heavy costume.
But as the questions lingered, varying from subjects such as, “will I go to jail if I lie?” to someone asking about Miranda and why she should have rights, to one student who claimed to have seen a murder (he hadn’t), it was clear time was running short and I was not going to get to ask my all-important, proportional question.
Introvert, remember?
As McGruff exited, he passed in front of me and I found my opportunity. I grabbed his paw, pulled him to me and, thinking quickly, said, “... Why are you so small?”
Look, admittedly, I am not the best at human interaction. Or human/costumed dog interaction, even. I’m the type of guy that when the gate attendant says, “Have a good flight!” I say, “You, too!”
So “why are you so small?” was not met with high praise. I assumed he’d know I meant “in relation to Clifford,” however.
I was wrong.
The kind-hearted crime dog had clearly reached his threshold for children, was possibly inebriated and was definitely suffering from an existential crisis of being a grown man inside a dog costume as a full-time job.
From within the cold, dead eyes of that furry mask I heard an aggravated, “Why are you so stupid?”
If they are brothers, Clifford is clearly the favorite child.