On June 1, 1980, Ted Turner launched CNN – the first ever 24-hour cable news operation.
In the past 40 years, we’ve had unprecedented access to an onslaught of information.
With the advent of the internet and its demon offspring, social media, knowledge has never been more widespread in the history of mankind.
There are multiple sources you can mainline into your veins at once, getting the quantity even faster.
Unfortunately, that quantity has affected the quality.
A year after CNN hit the airwaves, Turner launched Headline News. Then there was Fox News and MSNBC, which both debuted in 1996 and have since become the antitheses of each other.
The issue with increased quantity favored over the sake of quality is the same with any other food product that suffers the same fate – it becomes harder to swallow.
Comedian Dave Chappelle summed this up recently:
“I remember I was 12-years old, and the teacher wheeled a TV set into the classroom. And she turned it on to one of three channels. And she said, ‘Class, the space shuttle is taking off, and we’re all gonna watch it take off.’ You remember … it exploded! Right on television.
“My point is ... in your generation, it’s like the space shuttle blows up everyday. How can you care about anything when you know everything? I’m getting over one cop shooting, and then another one happens, and then another one happens, and another one happens. I’m crying about Paris, and then Brussels happens. I can’t keep track of all this. So you just give up. This is the age of spin. The age where nobody knows what they’re even looking at.”
Another quote comes to mind regarding the onslaught of the news cycle – this time from Mark Antony, via Shakespeare: “Cry ‘Havoc!,’ and let slip the dogs of war.”
It’s a line delivered in Act 3, Scene 1 of “Julius Caesar.” Antony is alone with Caesar’s body, shortly after the assassination. He says this, revealing his intention to incite the crowd at Caesar’s funeral to rise up.
The 24-hour news cycle was formed, good or bad, to incite the masses. Whether or not “incite” has a negative connotation in this usage is totally up to how you first read it – individual mileage may vary.
And in the process of digesting all those different never-ending blips and headlines and tweets – people are busy using a mobile app to age their selfies.
There’s a downside to information and technology. It makes us callous. Makes us numb. And it makes us ignorant to credibility.
Journalism – true journalism – was instilled to convey information – not drown you in it. In the public eye, its purpose has shifted to sanctimonious platforms that either agree or disagree with the individual’s personal beliefs and opinions instead of certitude.
It’s why the term “fake news” has become so prevalent. In 2019, if you don’t like the facts, you don’t have to believe them. Outlets like CNN, Fox News and MSNBC have become a choose your own adventure-style book where individuals can follow what suits them and leave out the rest.
I hope for a time of civility to return, where facts and figures – data and research – are upheld over Facebook shares and email forwards. Where verifying is the status quo and we don’t believe everything we hear.
Whether or not I see that happen in my lifetime is beyond me. But in times of despair, I remember the words of newspaperman George McLean.
“Be just and fear not.”