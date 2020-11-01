A few weeks ago, the New York Post broke a story about how Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, was executing business deals with foreign entities and governments on behalf of the Biden family. Specifically, a deal involving Hunter Biden, Jim Biden (Joe’s brother), and three other business partners was made with a Chinese-owned emergency company closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party.
In the planning associated with this deal, one business partner admitted in an email that 10% was to be “held by H for the big guy?” Ten percent being the amount of money, “H” standing for Hunter Biden, and the “big guy” referring to Joe Biden. One of the business partners publicly admitted that the “big guy” was Joe Biden. Similar deals were made in Ukraine and other countries. The business partner also confirmed this week that he met with Hunter and Joe Biden on at least two occasions to discuss the overseas business deals.
In 2019, Joe Biden told Fox News that he had “never spoken to [his] … son about his overseas business dealings.” We now know that to be patently false.
These details may shock you, but this behavior has become standard in Washington. What behavior? Elected officials and their families cutting lavish business deals with foreign companies and governments in exchange for political and policy favors.
Officials in both political parties are guilty. On my weekend radio show on American Family Radio, I have covered similar business deals executed by Washingtonians such as Mitch McConnell and Hillary Clinton, to name a couple.
You might ask: How is this legal? It depends on how the business deal is carried out as to whether or not it is legal. Most politicians are smart enough to utilize a loophole by funneling the money through a close family member or friend.
Legal or not, these shenanigans in Washington have made Congress and the executive branch conflicted. The government officials and policymakers who delve into profiting from foreign business deals immediately become conflicted as to where their allegiance lies. Are they devoted to carrying out their oath of office and looking out for the interest of the voters who put them in office? Or are they more concerned with the interest of foreign entities with which they have financial dealings?
I would argue that government officials cannot carry out their duties in the best interest of our country when they are profiting from foreign entities and governments. These governments are almost always looking to advance their own interests, and many are looking to bring America down. Some are even foreign adversaries.
Our Founding Fathers didn’t intend for politicians to profit from their elected positions. Many of our Founding Fathers had full-time jobs in addition to serving our country. They served our country because they loved it, not because they could get rich from their positions. America needs officials that will serve the country with allegiance – allegiance to the Constitution and allegiance to the citizens who work hard each day to keep the American dream alive.