I’ve written in the past about how President Joe Biden is no political moderate, despite what some political commentators claimed during the 2020 election cycle. Quite frankly, the last few months have not been good for our country. There are specific areas where the Biden administration is completely destroying America by taking the country even beyond the failed policies of the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.
The first area of major regression is America’s border security. The Trump administration spent four years building a border security wall and implementing policies that discouraged illegal immigrants from entering our country. Illegal border crossings were going down, and violent criminal aliens were being deported back to their home countries. This was good for America because it was allowing us to refocus our attention on rebuilding the homeland and aiding American taxpayers as opposed to draining America’s resources on criminal aliens.
Only hours into the Biden administration, efforts were underway to rescind many of the Trump-era policies. As a result, illegal crossings surged, and now we have a crisis at our southern border with tens of thousands of crossings occurring each week. According to CBS News, a record 19,000 unaccompanied children were smuggled across the border illegally in March. America’s southern border is experiencing and will continue to experience a human crisis until the Biden administration corrects its failed policies and reverts back to the successful Trump-era border policies.
The second area of regressive policies is related to energy policy. The Trump administration achieved energy independence, meaning America produced more energy than it consumed, for the first time in over 60 years, according to the Institute for Energy Research. This allowed America to become less dependent on foreign countries for our energy. Within hours of inauguration, President Biden halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, an oil pipeline project from Canada that would give the U.S. more energy independence. This action, in the name of environmentalism, eliminated thousands of jobs related to the pipeline project and put America once again reliant on imported energy.
A third policy decision that is having a detrimental effect on our economy is the continued increase in federal unemployment payouts. In recent months, Congress continued the increased federal unemployment benefit that began in the early months of the pandemic, meaning millions of unemployed individuals are making more money at home than they could make if they were fully employed. As a result, companies across America can’t meet consumer demand for products and services because there aren’t enough workers.
Our unemployment program is designed to keep food on the table for unemployed Americans, not encourage unemployment. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce admitted recently that the increased unemployment benefit was hurting America’s economic recovery. After the April jobs report failed to meet expectations, a Chamber spokesperson said, “The disappointing jobs report makes it clear that paying people not to work is dampening what should be a stronger jobs market.”
There are certain circumstances where the medical field teaching of the Hippocratic oath – “first, do no harm” – is wise to follow. That principle is what Biden should’ve adhered to immediately following his inauguration. Instead, the Biden administration has done the exact opposite by implementing terrible policy decisions and inflicting tremendous harm to America’s national security, economy and moral standing.