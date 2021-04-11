Recently, I was scrolling through my Twitter feed and noticed that the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH) updated its guidelines for worship services and faith-based gatherings. Considering the pandemic is waning and millions of Americans either have natural immunity or are fully vaccinated, I find it interesting that the MSDH still feels the need to provide guidance for churches.
I expected to open the guidelines and read that, due to the fact that the pandemic is on its’ last leg and millions are vaccinated, churches should fully reopen with no restrictions and once again enjoy their First Amendment rights. Instead, I opened the link to find nearly a full page of recommendations for churches.
There were a few guidelines, in particular, that caught my attention.
First, the guidance states that all churchgoers should wear a mask at all times while indoors, even if the churchgoer has been fully vaccinated. We were told the vaccine has a 90% efficacy rate. If this is true, why are fully vaccinated people being told to keep wearing a mask?
Second, the guidance states that individuals should practice social distancing by staying six feet away from all people outside of their household while at church gatherings. My question is this: If masks work, then why do we still need to maintain six feet of social distancing? I’m not an epidemiologist or a public health expert but, just by putting two and two together, I would assume that if masks work to prevent the spread of coronavirus, then we don’t need social distancing.
Lastly, the MSDH guidelines identify singing as a “high-risk activity.” Yes, worshiping Jesus Christ at church through songs and hymns is a high-risk activity. Little did I know, I’ve been involved in a high-risk activity since this pandemic began.
If you’re like me, these guidelines cause more confusion instead of providing clarity. We’re told we must get the vaccine in order to end this pandemic, but then we’re told that we must wear a mask and stay six feet apart even if we’ve had the vaccine. Which one is it?
Honestly, the vaccine is a historic achievement. For the Trump administration, under Operation Warp Speed, to have developed a vaccine with an effectiveness rate of over 90% in under 12 months is unheard of and something our country should be proud of. For many elderly Americans and those with serious underlying conditions, the COVID-19 vaccine is a potential lifesaver.
If I could provide one piece of advice to the Mississippi Department of Health, it would be this: Pick the vaccine, or pick more fearmongering. Either the vaccine is safe and effective, or it isn’t. You can’t tout the vaccine as the path out of this pandemic yet turn around and tell fully vaccinated people to put their masks on, stay six feet apart, and not sing at church. I recommend picking the vaccine as the path out of this pandemic as opposed to more guidelines and rules.