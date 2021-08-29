Now that multiple COVID-19 vaccines are available under Emergency Use Authorization, and at least one, Pfizer, has full authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), discussion is ramping up on whether individuals should get the shot or not. It may surprise some of my readers who listen to my daily radio show on American Family Radio, but I haven’t taken a hardline stance on the shot.
In the final months of the Trump administration, I discussed frequently the fact that the early trials showed that the COVID-19 shot had a 95% efficacy rate. I interviewed Gov. Tate Reeves several weeks ago, and he promoted the shot, making the case that the shot helps keep people out of the hospital. Likewise, I recently reported statistics out of Florida which showed that 95% of hospital patients with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. This is all good news.
Listening to some of these statistics, you may be asking yourself, who could be against the vaccine? Well, you’ve only been presented with half of the story.
On my weekly show, I’ve also reported statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS). VAERS is a public reporting system established in 1990 which serves as “a national early warning system to detect possible safety problems in U.S.-licensed vaccines.” This system allows patients, physicians and others to submit reports to the database. According to the VAERS database, there have been over 400,000 adverse events after getting the jab. Events range in severity from headache, fever, chills to heart issues.
In addition, I reported the most recent data out of Israel which showed the Pfizer shot with only a 39% efficacy rate. Meaning even if you get the jab, you can still become infected with COVID-19 and spread it to others. Our own CDC is now recommending fully vaccinated individuals to continue wearing a mask and social distancing because they admitted vaccinated individuals can still become infected and infect others.
The campaign to produce these shots was called Operation Warp Speed for a reason. Pharmaceutical companies produced vaccines and took them to market in under 12 months. According to Johns Hopkins University’s website, “a typical vaccine development timeline takes five to 10 years, and sometimes longer, to assess whether the vaccine is safe and efficacious in clinical trials, complete the regulatory approval processes, and manufacture sufficient quantity of vaccine doses for widespread distribution.” While this statement alone doesn’t prove our current COVID-19 vaccines ineffective or unsafe, it also cannot be dismissed.
This issue seems to be more about risk vs. reward than it has to do with vaccine vs. anti-vaccine. Some individuals, knowing everything stated above, will chose to get the shot. Some individuals, also knowing everything stated above, will chose to not get the shot. Both groups can likely make very compelling arguments as to why they made their choice.
Another part of the vaccine discussion that is being largely overlooked is the fact that many people have natural antibodies because they’ve recovered from COVID-19. Research shows that natural immunity lasts a minimum of eight months, and other studies suggest it could even last a lifetime.
According to the FDA, in three to five years, the vaccine manufacturers will have completed long-term clinical trials and published final reports which should answer many of these questions. Between now and then, you and I should be able to make a personal health decision in consultation with our primary physician as to whether or not to get the shot. We should be able to make this decision without fear of losing our job or not being able to participate in public life.