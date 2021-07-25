One man, one woman, for life. That’s how God designed marriage from the beginning. This truth is not only put forth by the Bible, but it is also affirmed by countless studies and human experiences.
For those who desire for the definition of marriage to be more elastic and stretch beyond one man, one woman, for life, the reality is the definition is set and cannot be changed. Two women can have a romantic relationship, but that doesn’t equal marriage. The government can endorse a relationship between two or more individuals, but if it is outside of God’s clear blueprint for marriage, then it isn’t a marriage in the truest term. Marriage isn’t a man-made institution but one created by God himself.
In 1996, David Popenoe, a Rutgers University sociologist, addressed the importance of a mother and father as it relates to family.
“We should disavow the notion that ‘mommies can make good daddies,’ just as we should disavow the popular notion … that ‘daddies can make good mommies.’ … The two sexes are different to the core, and each is necessary – culturally and biologically – for the optimal development of a human being.”
An interesting fact: In 2013, according to the Heritage Foundation, over 40 states in the U.S. recognized marriage as a union between one man and one woman.
Procreation is a part of marriage. The traditional family unit consists of the married couple and their children – whether biological or adopted. There are many individual and societal benefits to marriage and family.
Strong families help ensure natural order and discipline as it relates to children. I’ve always said that if parents would properly instruct and discipline their children, then it makes everyone’s job easier. Police would have less complaints to respond to, school teachers would be able to spend more time teaching and less time interrupting class to discipline, and overall, we would have a safer society.
Here are several studies that affirm the benefits of traditional marriage and family:
• A study authored by Stephen Demuth and Susan L. Brown in the Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency concluded that children raised in broken homes (without both a father and mother present) are more likely to engage in violent crimes.
• Statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2011 showed that only 12% of children living with in-tact families were living in poverty, while 44% of children from broken families were living in poverty.
• A 2006 study published by Sandra L. Hofferth concluded that children living with both biological parents had significantly fewer behavioral problems than children living with only one biological parent.
The takeaway from these studies: Healthy marriages and families mean better economic situations and better quality of life for children.
I could continue citing study after study that affirm God’s design for marriage and family. The evidence is overwhelming. We, as a society, shouldn’t hesitate to support and uplift this vital institution. The well-being of marriages and families effects each and every member of a society. I fully support traditional marriage and family – do you?