Earlier this year, my family walked through Tombigbee State Park, just southeast of Tupelo. We enjoyed the breezes and seeing nature.
Some of the cabins there have a stellar history. They date back to when Tombigbee State Park was known as Camp John Rankin No. 482 or Tupelo, Miss., SP-2 — the site of a Civilian Conservation Corps camp.
Back at the Oren Dunn City Museum, I began researching the camp and the park. Among the items in our New Deal collection sits “The Official Annual of District ‘D’ CCC” published in about 1935. The paperback publication gives a brief history of District D, formed in 1933 at Camp McClellan, Ala., and lists the rosters of every camp that made up the district, including the one at Camp John Rankin.
High unemployment and banks in failure faced Franklin D. Roosevelt as he took the oath of office as President of the United States in March 1933. Roosevelt and his advisers took the helm and began forming New Deal programs to help relieve the pressures of the Great Depression.
With the help of Congress, the Emergency Work Act created the CCC in 1933 and focused on two issues: conservation of the nation’s natural resources and jobs for young men to work in forests, parks and on water to preserve these natural resources.
The first camp, Camp Roosevelt in Virginia, opened on April 17, 1933. In less than three months more than 275,000 men had reported to 1,300 camps across the United States. Just 12 days before Camp Roosevelt opened, the president appointed Robert Fechner of Boston the program’s national director.
Every state had one or more camps, depending on the number of projects each state had ready for workmen.
Company 482 did not begin in Lee County. Instead, the first crew, many from Lauderdale and adjoining counties, reported to Ecru, in Pontotoc County about 25 miles from Tupelo, on June 22, 1933. The workers there, about a mile from the town and on the side of a hill, began creating a tent city of sorts.
By October, the workers had constructed a mess hall, barracks and other buildings. Leadership at the camp changed several times before the move to near Tupelo in late May 1934.
Then work began at Camp John Rankin. Under the direction of L.B. Priester Jr., the men began clearing and cleaning the 560 acres of state-owned land for a park that later would be named Tombigbee State Park, the second of 10 state parks in Mississippi developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).
That first year, workers at the John Rankin Camp completed a topographic survey and mapped the area.
The annual states that workers cleared a 69-acre lake area and built the dam as soon as they cleared the lake bed. At that time, the dam measured about 650 in length, 37 feet in height at the center and consisted of 217 feet through the base. A 25-foot road topped the structure.
The men in the company moved about 90,000 cubic yards of dirt to build the dam. The maintenance guys at Tupelo Parks and Recreation tell me their dump trucks hold about 12 cubic yards. The company used a steam shovel, a drag line, two tractors, 10 dump trucks on double shifts and one grader.
The company also used what the annual called “euclids” — two of them. The best we could find for that time and job would have been manufactured by the Euclid Road Machinery out of Ohio. It could carry about 12 cubic yards per load.
The men at Camp John Rankin completed the dam in about 18 months.
Later, in 1935, the company built the lodge, concession stand and, in succeeding years, cabins and other structures based on standardized plans developed by the National Park Service, according to documents filed by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
By 1938, the park opened to the public. A portion of Tombigbee State Park, about 40 acres, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the Tombigbee State Park Historic District.